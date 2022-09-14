Queen Elizabeth Will Be Laid To Rest With Only THESE Two Important Pieces Of Jewelry

Queen Elizabeth II had access to one of the most impressive, priceless jewelry collections in the world — but she won’t take any of them with her. She will be laid to rest with only her most sentimental items.

Throughout her life, Her Majesty has built a massive collection of 300 jewelry pieces, including 98 brooches, 46 necklaces, 34 pairs of earrings, and 15 rings. Despite having a vast array of jewels to choose from, Queen Elizabeth will be buried with just the two items she cherished most over the years. What are those treasures? According to Lisa Levinson, head of communications at the Natural Diamond Council, the late monarch will most likely have nothing but her wedding band and her pearl earrings. In an interview with Metro on Wednesday, she explained:

“Her Majesty is an incredibly humble woman at heart who is unlikely to be dressed in anything but her simple Welsh gold wedding band to rest and a pair of pearl earrings.”

In case you didn’t know, the Queen had a sentimental connection to her wedding band for more reasons than just her husband. Her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, had passed down the ring to her after they first received it as a gift for their own wedding in 1923. A tradition soon started in the royal family of having wedding rings made from Welsh gold, as other bands were made from the precious metal for Princess Margaret, Princess Anne, and Princess Diana until it ran out. Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton had a ring created from a piece of Welsh gold, which Queen Elizabeth gave to Prince William after the two got engaged in 2010.

As for some of the other precious pieces in her jewelry collection? Lisa told Metro that Princess Anne would be getting her engagement ring, which contains diamonds from the tiara owned by Prince Philip’s mother, Alice of Battenberg. Very sweet…

Beyond that? While Queen Elizabeth lies in state at Westminster Hall until her funeral on Monday, her coffin will be adorned with other pieces, including the Royal Standard, a flag that represents the Sovereign and the UK, draped on top. It will be accompanied by the Imperial State Crown, which holds 3,000 precious stones, including diamonds, sapphires, emeralds and rubies. Elizabeth also worn for formal occasions such as the State Opening of Parliament. Additionally, the sovereign’s orb and scepter will be on the coffin. The scepter was cut from the largest diamond ever found, the Cullinan 1, while the hollow gold orb is decked out with a crucifix on top, sporting nine emeralds, 18 rubies, nine sapphires, 365 diamonds, 375 pearls, one amethyst and one glass stone.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]