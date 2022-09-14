JoJo Siwa & Avery Cyrus Are Officially Dating! See The Adorable TikTok Confirmation HERE!

It’s official! JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus are dating!

After weeks of posting one another on their social media accounts, the Dance Moms alum confirmed the news on TikTok Monday by uploading an adorable video of the two sitting in a Chuck E. Cheese photo booth — you know, one of those that takes pictures that look like drawings? So cute!

In the video, which JoJo affectionately captioned “Happiest girl,” the two can be seen cuddling up close and posing for the camera before sharing a kiss. See the full thing (below):

Adorable!

She followed up the post with yet another — this time of the two dancing to a sped up version of Mr. Steal Your Girl by Trey Songz, which she captioned:

“Avery doesn’t know I’m posting this…. But I’m so proud of her for learning this. I taught her using “come, point, peekaboo” (You can see me saying it). And I have to share so you can see her CUTEST HAPPY FACE!!! That SMILEEEEE”

See the full TikTok (below):

The two teased their romance earlier this month when they slyly lip-synced an old audio of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick in which Kourt says “we’re friends,” before the Lord himself adds “purely platonic,” which makes the Poosh founder giggle. Jojo captioned the post “This audio was made for us….”

So happy they’re happy!

As a bonus, see this ADORABLE TikTok Avery posted last week of her flying to give JoJo a hug!

This new relationship news comes less than a month after we learned JoJo had split up yet again with her first public girlfriend, Kylie Prew. The two first broke up back in October of 2021 after dating for a whole year. However, by Spring 2022 they were back together again and seemed oh so happy. We were then shocked to learn just last month they’d broken up yet again — and in fact had split some time in June and had managed to keep the whole thing quiet for two months!

So yeah, feels like it’s probably been plenty of time for JoJo to move on even if the rest of the world is a bit behind on her love life!

Thoughts on the new relationship, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via JoJo Siwa/Instagram & TikTok, & Avery Cyrus/Instagram]