Queen Elizabeth Wants Camilla Parker Bowles To Be ‘Queen Consort’ When Prince Charles Becomes King!

It looks like Camilla Parker Bowles will be Queen – at least if Queen Elizabeth gets her way!

While marking the 70th anniversary of her Accession on Saturday, the 90-year-old royal made her feelings known that it is her “sincere wish” for Prince Charles’ wife to get the title when he eventually becomes King. She wrote:

“This anniversary also affords me a time to reflect on the goodwill shown to me by people of all nationalities, faiths and ages in this country and around the world over these years. I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Queen Elizabeth continued:

“And so as I look forward to continuing to serve you with all my heart, I hope this Jubilee will bring together families and friends, neighbours and communities – after some difficult times for so many of us – in order to enjoy the celebrations and to reflect on the positive developments in our day-to-day lives that have so happily coincided with my reign.”

✍️ On the eve of the 70th anniversary of her Accession to the throne, The Queen has written a message thanking the public and her family for their support, and looking forward to #PlatinumJubilee celebrations over the coming year. #HM70 pic.twitter.com/U6JfzeZMLn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2022

Following the announcement, a spokesperson for the Prince of Wales shared with People that the pair is “touched and honored by Her Majesty’s words.”

Queen Elizabeth’s declaration certainly is a significant one as there has been a debate over Camilla’s title for years. When the couple married in 2005, it was intended that the 74-year-old would be known as “princess consort” instead when her husband ascended the throne despite having a right to the title of Queen. There’s also been concerns over whether people would accept Camilla in the role due to her affair with Prince Charles while he was still married to the beloved Princess Diana in the early ‘90s. She became a public pariah at the time, especially after the late royal blamed the duchess for ruining her marriage, famously saying in a 1995 interview:

“There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

However, the Duchess of Cornwall has clearly gained Queen Elizabeth’s trust and favor over the years. Her Majesty even appointed Camilla to the Order of the Garter in late 2020, which Today reported is the highest honor the monarchy can give someone. Kristin Contino, the author of A House Full of Windsor, told the outlet:

“Camilla certainly has come a long way in terms of public favor since the Diana days. It’s also been said that Charles would prefer her to be known as his queen, which is understandable.”

And now, it sounds like that will happen when the time comes. Reactions to the news, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

