Prince Harry Reveals His Daily Mental Self-Care Routine

Even Prince Harry needs to take a breather now and then!

During an appearance at a virtual event for BetterUp with Meghan Markle‘s longtime friend Serena Williams, the 37-year-old spoke about the importance of making time for himself as much as possible — even if it is just a couple of minutes a day.

However, Harry, father to 2-year-old son Archie and 8-month-old daughter Lilibet, recognized how hard it can be to carve out some me-time, especially for someone with young children at home. He said:

“The self-care is the first thing that drops away. I’m happy to admit that — as a husband, as a dad.”

Not to mention that he is also in the process of writing a memoir and creating content (somewhat) for Spotify and Netflix. We can imagine all those things combined make it a little difficult to block out some for himself! That’s why Harry noted that he makes an effort to take a break from his busy schedule for about 30 to 45 minutes in the morning when he can:

“OK, one of the kids has gone to school. The other one’s taking a nap. There’s a break in our program. It’s like, right, it’s either for workout, take the dog for a walk, get out in nature, maybe meditate.”

Serena then admitted she still has “a little work to do” on following in his footsteps. And while the prince understands the road can be “bumpy” on someone’s self-care journey, he also stressed that “mental fitness” is ultimately the long term goal here:

“Mental fitness is pinnacle, it’s what you’re aiming for. The road towards that, it can be really bumpy. It’s called inner work for a reason. And I think that might put some people off, ‘More work?’ Right, but the outer work becomes so much easier once you get to grips with the inner work and then everything starts to fall into place.”

See more (below):

Prince Harry gets it: doing Inner Work® can be tough, but it’s a solid foundation to build on. And once you get all of that sorted out, everything else seems to fall into place. ☁️ pic.twitter.com/C1Wn4Tj3Be — BetterUp (@BetterUp) February 3, 2022

It’s no secret at this point that Harry has become quite an outspoken advocate for mental health even before he left his role as a senior working member of the royal family. He even took on a position as the chief impact officer at the mental health company after seeing firsthand just how invaluable a resource it has been in his own life. Harry said in a statement when they announced his new gig:

“I’ve personally found working with a BetterUp coach to be invaluable. I was matched with a truly awesome coach who has given me sound advice and a fresh perspective. And because we believe in strengthening our own mental fitness, our entire Archewell team also has access to BetterUp coaching.”

What are your thoughts on Harry’s self-care routine? Let us know in the comments (below).

