Rachel Leviss Accuses Lisa Vanderpump Of 'Victim-Shaming' Amid Revenge Porn Lawsuit!

Rachel Leviss isn’t pleased with Lisa Vanderpump’s comments.

The Vanderpump Rules crew has been in living in the fallout of Scandoval for a year now. And last month, Rachel poured gasoline on the whole damn thing by filing a lawsuit against both Tom Sandoval and his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix — you know the one he was cheating on with her! The 29-year-old accuses them of eavesdropping, revenge porn, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress over that sex tape on Sandy’s phone that got them busted. She argues if Ariana shared it, it’s revenge porn.

Lisa called B.S. on the lawsuit, telling TMZ earlier this month the filing was “ridiculous,” putting the blame back on Rachel, who she said shouldn’t have sent explicit videos to “your best friend’s boyfriend.” Kinda seems like she thinks Rachel is the one who shared her own revenge porn?

However, Rachel claimed in her suit she had no idea the footage was recorded. So she’s NOT happy about Lisa’s take. During Monday’s episode of her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast, the reality star said:

“Immediately, I was like, ‘Oh, she didn’t read the brief.’ But then, you know, insiders told me like, ‘Oh no, she knows exactly what she’s doing.’ She’s saying this statement for the press to pick up this certain story.”

Oof…

Rachel noted she and her former boss were never particularly close — but said it still “doesn’t feel good” to hear the comments after she put so much thought into the legal filings:

“It took a long time to really decide if I’m going to press charges or not. And I felt like it was important to to bring this up. My privacy was violated in a very intimate and unsuspecting way, and it is embarrassing and not something that I’m proud of at all. So to have her push out a certain type of story that isn’t anywhere near the truth of what has happened is very disappointing.”

She accused the 63-year-old, who is also business partners with Tom, of “victim-shaming.” She says she’s purposely “spreading certain propaganda and straight-up lies as a way to change the public’s perception.” She added:

“It’s going back like years and years, decades and decades of back when people would say, ‘Oh well she was wearing booty shorts. She was asking for it. Oh, she deserved it because she looked a certain way.’ It’s very, very icky. It doesn’t feel right. It’s one thing to be an advocate and advocate for [Sandoval’s] mental health in general, but it’s another to twist and turn things to support one of your cast members who is a male and have the woman take the fall.”

Yikes!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments.

[Images via Bravo & ABC/YouTube]