Tom Schwartz Predicts Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Divorce In New Vanderpump Rules Spinoff Teaser!

Did Tom Schwartz of all people predict there would be marital problems between Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright very early??

The first episode of The Valley will debut next Tuesday, but ET got an early look at a two-minute clip of the premiere of the anticipated Vanderpump Rules spinoff. And it is SPICY! Of course, it stars Jax and Brittany alongside former VPR star Kristen Doute, her boyfriend Luke Broderick, and several other couples living in the San Fernando Valley. Inevitably, the group gets into a ton of shenanigans! But the real story in the premiere is Schwartz!!

In ET‘s premiere teaser clip, Jax is seen boasting about how he’s “got a beautiful son, a beautiful bar, [and] money in the bank” as he looks at his life in amazement! But then Tom Sandoval‘s former BFF pops up to make it all crumble!! Tom slaps Jax on the back on camera and wisecracks:

“It’s only a matter of time before you’re going to be living with me: divorced and miserable.”

At the time, for all we know, Tom was just trying to give his pal a bit of a (brutal) jab. But how prescient that throwaway comment might become! Yeesh!! That’s not the only struggle Brittany and Jax faced in the teaser, either. Later in the clip, Brittany notes wanting to give their 3-year-old son Cruz a sibling. But Jax appears to veto the idea! He says:

“Bringing another human being [into the family] is worrisome to me.”

The camera cuts to Brittany, who begins to cry. Then, Jax pushes back on the crying and loudly tells Brittany that she “can’t” express those emotions. Oof!! You can see the full sneak peek (below):

Like we said, The Valley premieres on next Tuesday on Bravo, with eps streaming the next day on Peacock after each weekly debut. We’ll definitely be tuning in! What about U??

