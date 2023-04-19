'This Is My Body': Rachel McAdams Requested No Retouching In Honest New Bustle Photo Spread -- LOOK!

Rachel McAdams is effortlessly beautiful — and she’d like to keep it that way!

In a brand new cover shoot with Bustle out on Tuesday, the actress got as candid as ever — and we’re not just talking about what she revealed in the interview! The 44-year-old made sure the magazine edited her photos as “minimally as possible,” the outlet declared in the article. So cool!

The results included her showing off her armpit hair in a sexy slim-fit dress and sporting various suit ensembles while showing off lots of skin!

Ch-ch-check it out!

Explaining the importance of avoiding photoshop, the Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret star shared:

“With this shoot, I’m wearing latex underwear. But I’ve had two children. This is my body, and I think that’s so important to reflect back out to the world.”

She also encouraged everyone to feel confident in their body — no matter what “healthy” might look like for them:

“It’s OK to look your best and work at it and be healthy, but that’s different for everyone.”

Amen!

The star went on to open up about her decision to take a step back from her career in the mid-2000s, despite getting offers for some super successful films. We’re talking The Devil Wears Prada, Casino Royale, Mission: Impossible III, Iron Man, and Get Smart! It’s hard to imagine turning down those now-classics, and Rachel admitted she wondered if she was “throwing it all away” at the time, saying:

“I felt guilty for not capitalizing on the opportunity that I was being given, because I knew I was in such a lucky spot. But I also knew it wasn’t quite jiving with my personality and what I needed to stay sane.”

Seeing the list of films she rejected, we don’t blame her for being a little worried at first! Those were hits!

Now, she believes the roles went to “the right person” for each film and she’s glad she took the time to prioritize her mental health, even though she didn’t totally understand why she did it in the first place. She reflected:

“It’s taken years to understand what I intuitively was doing.”

She continued:

“I guess I always had a sense that it would be OK; either it’s going to work out or it’s not.”

The About Time star now credits her periodic breaks from Hollywood as “really” helping her “feel empowered,” adding:

“It helped me feel like I was taking back some control. And I think it sort of allowed me to come in from a different doorway.”

Considering she wasn’t prepared for the “overnight” success she experienced after her parts in Meal Girls, The Notebook, and Wedding Crashers thrust her into the spotlight, we can understand why she needed a break! Jamie Linden‘s wife described the transition from a being recent college graduate (who was working a McDonald’s) to suddenly being considered an A-lister as jarring, noting:

“You don’t go to theater school to learn about how to deal with that. There’s no book on how to navigate that.”

We’d say she’s navigated it very well! Not only has she done what’s felt right for her, but she’s not afraid to make demands that are important as she emerges into the spotlight again — like getting Bustle to nix the photoshop! Love that! See more from her photo shoot (below)!

Thoughts on this candid photo spread?!

[Image via Bustle/YouTube]