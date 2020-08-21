Rachel McAdams Is Pregnant With Baby Number 2 & Already Showing Off The Bump!

Congratulations are in order for Rachel McAdams!

On Wednesday, The Notebook star was photographed while shopping at El Lay children’s store Reckless Unicorn, showing off an apparent baby bump under her button-down peach dress!

Related: The Notebook Shocker — Ryan Gosling REFUSED To Film With Rachel McAdams!

It’s not surprising that she and screenwriter beau Jamie Linden chose not to announce the baby news considering how private they’ve been in the past about their son, whose name has never been shared, but consider this confirmation!

Take a look at McAdams’ bump HERE!

While the Mean Girls alum has been super private about her 2-year-old, she did make a few rare comments about parenting amid the coronavirus pandemic back in April. During the virtual event “Heroes of Health: COVID-19 Stream-a-thon” hosted by a charity in her hometown of London, Canada, the 41-year-old shared what it’s like at home:

“I have a very welcome distraction through my son, who is 2. So that’s what I do… all the time. He’s so entertaining! I thought about, ‘Would I rather be alone in quarantine? Or with my family?’ I mean, there are days sure, but I mean I would be so bored without him around to make it so fun.”

So, what have they been doing together to stay distracted? Developing their green thumbs! McAdams explained some of what has been going down in the garden:

“We live sort of out in the country, there is a little farm down the road, so we can go to it and look at the animals. We’ve been doing some planting, some okra… Well, I mean, I do the planting and he snacks most of the day.”

Back in 2018 when her little one was just a few months old, Rach gave her reasoning behind the decision to keep her newborn’s life out of the spotlight during a sit-down with The Sunday Times U.K.:

“I want to keep his life private, even if mine isn’t. I’m having more fun being a mom than I’ve ever had. Everything about it is interesting and exciting and inspiring to me.”

However, all the excitement of being a new momma doesn’t mean there still isn’t some chaos:

“I have clothes on and that’s a good thing. I don’t even know what I’m wearing today. The shoes are held together with glue. Isn’t that sad? I need to get a life.”

We all have those days! LOLz! Many congrats again to Rachel and Jamie!

[Image via Dominic Chan/WENN.]