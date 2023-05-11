Why Katie Maloney Thinks Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Should Keep Dating After Cheating Scandal!

Katie Maloney is rooting for Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Yup, you read that right!

On Wednesday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Vanderpump Rules star got very candid about the very explosive affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. While discussing some of the drama from the latest episode of the reality series, Andy wondered if Katie thinks the cheaters are in love, to which she replied:

“I don’t know what they’re doing but I still think maybe they should give [their romance] a shot because they’ve blown up their lives, so they might as well.”

LOLz!

They definitely blew up their lives, that’s for sure! Seems like Katie’s taking James Kennedy‘s side here and just wants to see the chaos continue for as long as possible.

Last we heard, Tom and Raquel have hit pause on their romance amid the drama. The SUR waitress is also in a mental health facility receiving treatment, so there’s been no update from her camp on the matter. It’s hard to know what’s really going on with them because of this.

Elsewhere in the episode, the Something About Her owner gave her hot take on what it was like to see the 28-year-old share relationship advice with her secret boyfriend’s longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix in this week’s episode. If you missed it, Raquel could be seen pestering Ariana about her romance with the cover band frontman, wondering if Ariana was “sexually attracted” to Sandoval and offering tips to spruce up their sex life. Mind you, Raquel was hooking up Tom behind closed doors at this point! The f**king audacity!

Katie said this interaction was the “most nefarious” thing she’d “ever” seen, adding:

“My jaw was on the floor.”

Same, girl, same!

Later on the talk show, Andy wondered what was going through the reality star’s head when she had a back alley confrontation with Raquel and Tom Schwartz. The You’re Gonna Love Me podcast host had been arguing over Schwartz and Raquel’s decision to kiss at Scheana Shay‘s wedding in Mexico before Katie and Tom’s divorce was finalized. On their heated conversation in the ep, Katie mused:

“I was so frustrated. I started laughing. I couldn’t believe what was happening.”

The 36-year-old also claimed she believes Raquel only stood up to her because Tom admitted he found it hot when she did so! Ick! Makes that confrontation so much worse!

Katie also teased the upcoming reunion — which looks WIIIILD! Bravo just released the trailer, it’s a must-watch if you haven’t checked it out yet!

Get that popcorn ready, y’all! We are in for a treat! But the reunion — as jam-packed as it seems — may not tell the full story. Back on WWHL, Katie said Tom and Raquel’s behavior after the reunion has continually made her “angry” and that she has lots more to say after filming the special episode. She teased:

“I feel like we didn’t get enough answers.”

Not enough?? Oh, damn! We’re gonna need more episodes ASAP to see all this unfold! Hear more from Katie on WWHL (below)!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

