Ariana Grande Brings Back Brandy & Monica For Her The Boy Is Mine Music Video!

Ariana Grande dropped the brand-new music video for the track The Boy Is Mine on Friday — and several stars made an iconic appearance!

In the video, the 30-year-old singer could be seen in an apartment with a love potion for Mayor Max Starling — portrayed by You and Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley — as the television in the background cuts to two news anchors played by… Brandy and Monica! Yes, the same Brandy and Monica who sang the famous 1998 song of the same name! We absolutely love seeing them reunited again! The two singers announce the press conference for Starling, who shared that he’d be releasing stray cats to help with the rat problem in the city.

Ariana finds the idea “brilliant” and transforms herself into Catwoman in order to later break into his house and slip him the love potion. But will her plan work? Find out and watch the music video (below):

