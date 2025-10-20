Brandy Speaks Out After Enraging Fans By Abruptly Leaving Concert Mid-Performance

Brandy had quite the weekend…

On Saturday, the Cinderella actress took the stage at the United Center in Chicago for her and Monica’s The Boy Is Mine Tour. But things didn’t pan out how fans would have hoped as Brandy abruptly walked off the stage during a performance of 1994 track Baby! In footage shared by a fan on X (Twitter), the 46-year-old can be heard saying:

“Give me one second, y’all, I gotta get my …”

Watch (below):

This was literally the last we saw of Brandy in Chicago. #theboyisminetour pic.twitter.com/CMv0e3xDHF — Mike (@LikeMike2Day) October 19, 2025

Fans speculated about what it was exactly that drew Brandy’s attention away from the stage… A possible sound issue that needed to be confronted backstage? Other technical difficulties? It wasn’t ever made clear that night, but about 30 minutes later, Monica came out on stage to finish the show. But fans didn’t get to hear the two singers perform their signature song The Boy Is Mine — which the whole tour is centered around — and a LOT of people mad!

On X, users sounded off with dissatisfaction:

“Aww Hell Nawwwwl” “Oh baby this would’ve [pissed me off]” “There’s thousands of people who paid for a f**king show. Get it together. You got a problem with the sound? You don’t storm off. Talk to your audience. Sing accapella [sic].” “This reads like the final scene of a very messy play. No resolution, no curtain call, just vibes and confusion.” “I need a refund for the Brandy & Monica Chicago stop because wtf was that ending?” “Brandy is her own worst enemy.” “Why is Branding acting like this?? She’s about to ruin the whole tour” “Damn. They did just enough to justify not giving any refunds.”

Yikes!

On Sunday, The Front Room actress took to social media to speak out on her controversial exit from stage, revealing she felt like she was going to “faint” after experiencing dehydration:

“To my dear fans in Chicago, thank you all for all the overwhelming love, support, and — most importantly — your prayers. I sincerely apologize for the abrupt end to last night’s performance in Chicago. After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint, everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance.”

Oh no! She continued:

“I still made the decision to try and return and give it my all despite not feeling okay. With having to make some adjustments and the show being very technical, unfortunately, it was impossible to fully connect sonically with the production. I really appreciate everyone’s best efforts.”

The I Wanna Be Down singer went on to thank her “sister” Monica for “stepping up with such grace and professionalism” to close out the show, as well as the crew who helped but the show together. She added:

“I went from the arena to see a doctor nearby. And have taken the proper precautions to help moving forward. Your understanding, patience and unwavering belief mean the world to me.”

She concluded her message:

“I look forward to returning to the stage — stronger and more grateful than ever — alongside my girl Monica tonight in Indianapolis.”

Read the full thing (below):

pic.twitter.com/sWWB9YeWz7 — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) October 19, 2025

What are your thoughts NOW, Perezcious readers? Does this change things for you??

We hope Brandy continues to improve and feel stronger! Sound off with your thoughts in the comments down below!

