Brandy & Monica Reunite For A TikTok Recreation Of The Boy Is Mine 23 Years Later!

Brandy and Monica are back… kinda!

The powerhouse vocalists excited fans when they took to TikTok on Thursday to recreate the intro of their classic 1998 collaboration The Boy is Mine, just 23 years since the Grammy-winning track was released.

Take a minute to watch the OG video (below):

In the new clip, Brandy looked stunning in a black fedora and turtleneck, while Monica rocked a fluffy white robe. Each star took turns lip-syncing the lyrics, with the Cinderella actress kicking it off:

“Excuse me, can I please talk to you for a minute?”

Ch-ch-check out the reunion (below):

The 42-year-old singer posted the video on her social media platforms, specifically writing on her TikTok account, “love you Mo,” then adding “this was fun.” Monica also inserted a heart emoji in her share of the post.

Honestly, what a pleasant surprise! But the only complaint here is that we need MORE!

This isn’t the first time that the R&B artists have reconnected. Over the summer, the two reunited on Swizz Beats and Timbaland’s Verzuz for the first time in a decade. ICYMI, they’ve had a rough relationship since the ’90s, but it ended up working out, with Brandy even saying:

“I just need you to know I have the utmost love and respect for you as well… No matter the times where it seemed like I didn’t.”

Love it!

What did U guys think of this TikTok duet between the singers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

