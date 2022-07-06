Would U Get Your Sibling's Face Tattooed On You?! Ray J Got Some Inneresting Ink Of Brandy!

Y’all, this is LOVE!

Ray J just revealed a massive new tattoo he got inked in honor of his sister Brandy! The duo has never been shy about sharing their love for one another on socials, but this is taking things to another level!!!

On Tuesday, the Sexy Can I singer shared a video on Instagram while getting his sister’s face permanently etched onto his leg! The design is dedicated to his bestie and features her full head with the word “best friends 4 ever” in graffiti letters on her face.

It will be the first tattoo on what he hopes to make “the holy leg.” LOLz! The 41-year-old dished in the caption:

“IM GETTING MY WHOLE LEG TATTED WITH- MUSIC- LOVE – SCRIPTURES – THE VOCAL BIBLE – FAMILY – GHOSTS – POSITIVE WORDS AND THEMES – REAL GOTHIC LIKE — ‘THE HOLY LEG!’ – GONNA TAKE A MINUTE!! But I got the best doing it !! STAY TUNED!! – FULL LEG TATT”

Whoa!! He began with one of his favorite people, the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star continued:

“I had to start with my best friend!! ”

OK, that’s adorable!! Ch-ch-check out the epic new ink (below)!

Amazing!

While it’s a wild move to get your sibling tatted on you forever, Brandy seems to LOVE the new body art because she commented:

“Brooooooo .”

Would YOU ever do something like this for your own sibling, Perezcious readers?! It takes a special kind of bond, for sure! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Brandy/Ray J/Instagram & The Talk/YouTube]