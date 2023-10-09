David Beckham's Rumored Mistress Rebecca Loos Responds To 'Nasty Comments' She's Getting After Netflix Doc!

Rebecca Loos is responding to the new Netflix series that has rehashed decades-old reports of her alleged affair with soccer superstar David Beckham.

Of course, David and his wife Victoria Beckham are the focal points of the appropriately-titled Beckham docuseries from the streaming service. And just last week, during the fourth episode of that deep dive, the former pro athlete and the Spice Girls singer finally addressed THOSE affair rumors.

ICYMI, part of that ep centered on Becks’ move to Spain in the early aughts to play soccer for Real Madrid. In the new doc, David explained how he felt lonely in Madrid without Victoria. Then, to make matters worse, his solo Spain time was then dogged by affair rumors involving Loos — his former personal assistant. The claims were published for months on end by tabloids, as Brooklyn Beckham‘s dad recalled:

“There was some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.”

And it wasn’t just difficult for David and Victoria. It was rough on Loos, too!! Even though Becks denied the affair allegations at the time, Rebecca still took a ton of heat from both the media and tabloid readers. And now that this whole thing is being dredged up once more in the Netflix series, she’s feeling that unique pain AGAIN.

Late last week, a kind Instagram user took to Loos’ page on the social media site to offer up a show of support. Writing directly to Becks’ ex-assistant, the user shared regret at how cruel social media users have been to Loos in the weeks since the Netflix series first debuted:

“Some of the comments on here are disgusting!!! Stay strong. You have a beautiful life with your gorgeous family which unlike others doesn’t have to fill the gaps by getting Netflix involved!!!”

Damn! There’s some low-key shade there directed from the commenter to the Beckhams, too. Loos didn’t take on that comment about “getting Netflix involved,” though. Instead, she simply replied with her take on trying to get past nasty comments with humor:

“Thank you [I] am taking in the nasty comments with as much humour as I can”

Ugh.

It’s bad enough to be the subject of a social media pile-on. But to deal with this again two decades after she already dealt with the first one that upended her life two decades ago?! Not cool!!

Thankfully, it sounds like Loos is trying to push through it. Again. That doesn’t make it any easier or less unfair, though… Reactions, Perezcious readers?

