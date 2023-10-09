Nicola Peltz Shows Sweet Love To 'Baby Sis' Harper Beckham With Look Back At Fashion Week Fun!

Nicola Peltz Beckham loves her in-laws!

The 28-year-old snapped a photo on Saturday while hanging out with her hubby Brooklyn Beckham‘s little sibling Harper at her momma Victoria‘s Paris Fashion Week show!

In the mirror selfie, which was originally snapped in September according to People, the 12-year-old can be seen in a white dress while standing next to the model in a gray skirt, fishnet stockings, and a black bralette. They were seemingly backstage at the Fashion Week event from last month, which was held in the late Karl Lagerfeld‘s former townhouse. In the caption, Nicola expressed:

“Such a beautiful show with my baby sis. congratulations @victoriabeckham”

Cute!

Nicola’s mother-in-law — whom she was once rumored to be feuding with — had nothing but love to send her way, too. In response, Victoria commented:

“Love this look on you!! U look incredible!!! Kisses xxxx.”

Very sweet! Ch-ch-check it out!

Last month, the Bates Motel alum was seen sitting front row with her hubby, his dad David, brother Cruz, and Harper at the Spice Girls singer’s fashion show. So supportive!

While in the City of Love, it was a true family affair! Nicola spent time with both sides of her family, including catching up with David’s mother Sandra Beckham, Victoria’s mom Jackie Adams, and her own parents Nelson and Claudia Peltz. See some of the fun in a new TikTok she posted on Sunday (below):

Seems like all the family members are getting along! That’s for sure!!

Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

