Rebel Wilson Reveals She’s Only 6 Pounds From Her Goal Weight — See The Stunning New Pics!

If there’s at least one person who didn’t let the awful year that is 2020 throw them off their game, it’s Rebel Wilson.

As you’re likely aware, the comedic Australian actress has been candidly sharing updates on her “Year of Health” journey to look and feel her personal best with a goal weight of 165 pounds — and fans have been cheering her on at every step along the way! On Sunday, the Cats star took to Instagram and shared a new set of pics flaunting her slimmed-down figure, along with an announcement that she’s very, very close to crushing her fitness goal!

The 40-year-old captioned a photo of herself in workout clothes, admiring the view after a scenic hike, writing:

“Happy Sunday everyone! Gearing up for a great week ahead x this week was super busy but I got up super early 3 times (6am ) and went on a hike…even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher (although my ‘sprint’ is probably someone else’s ‘slow jog’ ) but I felt proud of myself and now only 3kg’s away from my goal weight! Rebs x”

As you’ve probably gathered from our headline, we did the math conversion for you and 3 kgs is equivalent to about 6 1/2 lbs. Wow, we can’t help but be impressed by her dedication. She is so close, y’all!

See the cool shot (below):

Wilson also recently returned from a trip to Monaco where she showed off some stunning fashion and her new fit physique! In one Boomerang clip, she posed in a hot pink Badgley Mischka gown while getting ready for a bite of dessert. She reminded followers that it’s still okay to indulge once in a while with a note that reads:

“Remember though girls, you still gotta treat yourself ???? ???? (I just do it with food now only once or twice a week…and substitute bubble baths on alternate nights)”

We love that mentality, gurl. It’s all about maintaining a healthy balance and it’s clear that she’s found it!

In another post, she even cracked a cute joke about her weight loss progress with a nod to her Pitch Perfect character. She wrote:

“Just call me: Fit Amy”

LOLz, yes! Rebel looks 100 percent fit, fabulous, and fierce in her selfie (below):

As we mentioned up top, we couldn’t be more proud of the starlet’s transformation. Even as she shed the weight, her winning personality, sense of humor, and refreshing realness has not gone anywhere — this obvious elevated level of confidence is just a huge plus!!

