TikTok Star Lovely Peaches Arrested For Animal Cruelty After Allegedly Torturing Dog -- & Saying She'd 'Eat It' For Views

The TikToker known as Lovely Peaches has been arrested for animal cruelty.

The social media influencer (real name Brittany Johnson) was cuffed and booked in Georgia on Friday after allegedly posting disturbing videos of herself abusing her 6-month-old dog, Max.

Last week, videos Johnson had posted on Instagram circulated social media, showing her seemingly picking up her dog by the neck, spraying perfume in its eyes, choking and kicking the dog, and even hanging it by the neck from a coat hanger. She also claimed to have broken her dog’s legs — and, disturbingly, promised that if the pooch ever died, “I’ll eat it on live for you guys.”

Although the videos are no longer on Peaches’ IG, social media users vigilantly recorded and re-shared them. Many of these users called for the pup to be taken away from Johnson and for her to face charges; some even claimed they called the police and PETA.

Last Thursday, Johnson sparked more concern when she claimed on Instagram that the canine had died, writing in the caption:

“As I Posted On My Personal Max is no Longer With Us Rip Buddy.”

Fortunately, a fellow TikToker eventually confirmed that the pet was okay, sharing a photo of Max still alive and being safely taken into animal care custody.

A rep for the DeKalb County Police Department told TooFab that Johnson had been arrested after receiving a complaint about the abuse on social media, confirming that Max was indeed safe. The spokesperson explained:

“Until her case is concluded, she is not allowed to own or care for any animals. Meanwhile, her Jack Russell Terrier was taken into custody by Animal Services, where it was examined by a veterinarian and Johnson voluntarily signed over custody.”

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, as of Wednesday, she is currently still in custody. She was granted bond and will be released dependent on whether or not she can pay; no trial date has been set yet.

Meanwhile, Peaches’ TikTok account has been shut down — but this isn’t the first time she’s been banned from a social media platform. Last year, Johnson was kicked off of TikTok after claiming she’d hired a man to rape Charli D’Amelio, and calling on her followers to help track the teen down. Previously, she stirred up controversy by falsely claiming to have abused her infant daughter Cora, sold her to s*x traffickers, and even murdered her.

Johnson’s content has been thought by some of her fans to be satire, but these posts are nothing to laugh about. We have chosen NOT to repost them.

We hope she gets the help she needs.

[Image via Lovely Peaches/Instagram]