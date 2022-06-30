Rebel Wilson Strips Naked During Lavish Turkey Vacation With Girlfriend Ramona Agruma -- LOOK!

Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma are truly living their best lives!

The couple jetted off for a romantic AF vacation in Turkey — but they’re letting us in on the fun by posting so many photos on social media! On Wednesday, the Isn’t It Romantic star posted the hawtest photo of them all by showing off the tub in her hotel room! Gushing about the place, she wrote on Instagram:

“Ever wanted to sleep and have a bath in an ancient cave? Then go to @museumhotel in Cappadocia. Such a cool experience!

In the sexy snapshot, the actress sits in a bubbly hot tub — with nothing but foam covering her chest!

Other photos show her strutting her stuff in a tiny black dress. Ch-ch-check it out!

According to Museum Hotel‘s website, Rebel’s suite includes an indoor pool, a massive stone shower, a coffee bar, and plush white seating. It costs up to $2,701 a night. Damn! They better be enjoying those amenities!

Earlier in the week, the Pitch Perfect alum also posted a photo of herself in a fluffy white robe while taking in the spectacular sights. Look!

There are so many more photos of their recent travels in Italy and Iceland, including a sweet new couples pic proving why the comedienne and the founder of the fashion brand Lemon Ve Limon are the cutest couple! Take a look:

Adorbz!!

Glad to see they are living it up and not getting bogged down in the unfortunate controversy surrounding Rebel’s coming out. That’s the best way to stick it to ‘em!

[Image via Rebel Wilson/Instagram]