Reese Witherspoon Really *IS* Dating Kevin Costner?! REALLY?!?

Wait. Could this whole Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner thing be REAL?! That’s what DeuxMoi is insisting!

OK, so last week a rumor started going around that the Sweet Home Alabama and Yellowstones stars were an item. New Idea reported the recent divorcées met for an artistic collab but their heartland superduet turned into a matter of the actual heart! Kinda cute!

Sure, there’s a sizable age gap, with him being 68 and her just 47. But his ex Christine Baumgartner is only two years older than Reese! So not so farfetched after all, we guess?

The problem for shippers was, Reese’s rep came forward to vehemently deny the pairing, telling Page Six in an official statement:

“This story is completely fabricated and not true.”

So why are we still on about it? Well, DeuxMoi is pretty adamant…

See, she claimed on her Deux U podcast on Thursday that well-placed sources had since CONFIRMED to her this couple is the real deal! She says she has it “on very good authority” — and while she’s keeping her sources secret, they’re telling her firmly that “something is going on between them.”

So what’s with the denial? Deux pointed out that when they were denying she went out with Tom Brady, Reese’s reps overshot a bit, claiming the two had never met. While Deux didn’t have proof of that relationship, she did have sources coming out of the woodwork with specific sightings of the two celebs interacting in public. The way she sees it, and we have to agree, it means Reese’s reps can’t be relied upon for factually accurate info, just what’s good for their client. We mean… isn’t that all PR folks?

But why keep it secret? Well, we hit on the big reason already — the D word. Kevin’s divorce turned into one of the most acrimonious we’ve seen in a while. It makes sense he would want to keep any new relationship under wraps as long as possible. And if it doesn’t last, hey, why tell anyone ever? Both of these A-listers have had their fill of very public breakups, after all.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Could this be the real deal??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]