Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth Settle Their Divorce 4 Months After Announcing Split!

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are making their breakup official.

As Perezcious readers know, the couple announced they were ending their marriage after nearly 12 years together back in March. Shortly after the announcement, she filed for divorce in Nashville. Reese claimed in her filing their split was due to “irreconcilable differences” — the old catch-all. However, there has been a lot of speculation that the duo called it quits due to Jim’s alleged midlife crisis and infidelity. Oof.

But don’t expect The Morning Show star to get caught up in the noise! As she previously told Harper’s Bazaar:

“Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable. It’s a vulnerable time for me.”

Now, just four months later, the 47-year-old actress has settled her divorce with Jim. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, the former couple both signed off on a marital dissolution agreement as well as a parenting plan for their 10-year-old son Tennessee.

At this time, the details of their settlement are unknown. The next steps in the process, however, will see their agreement being presented to a judge who generally also signs off on it. Wow. Clearly, these two weren’t letting their divorce get messy and nasty, at least not in the public eye like some other celebrities this year.

We wish Reese nothing but the best after closing this next chapter in her life! Reactions? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Reese Witherspoon/Instagram, WENN]