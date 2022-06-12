OMG Reign Disick Channels Travis Barker With This New Haircut!

Reign Disick is twinning with his stepdad, Travis Barker!

On Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share three snapshots of her 7-year-old son sporting a new hairstyle — a mohawk complete with shaved sides on his head! Ch-ch-check out the new ‘do (below):

He looks totally ready to rock out here! LOLz!

Of course, the new look is totally reminiscent of the 43-year-old’s new husband Travis who wore his hair in a similar fashion in the early aughts as the drummer with Blink-182. And fans could not agree more! See the reactions (below):

“A mini Travis in the making lol…that little Mohawk.” “The vibe TRAVIS BARKER” “Landon had this haircut as a kid too omggggg that’s so cute” “I wonder what scott thinks about reigns new look.” “Now he can start his own Blink 182 band” “Step father is growing on him” “Young Travis vibes”

While Reign may be channeling Travis here, sources previously shared to ET that he and his siblings Mason and Penelope have been adjusting to their mom’s relationship and now marriage with the musician:

“Kourtney and Travis’ relationship has been bit of an adjustment for Kourtney’s kids. They are a little overwhelmed by the PDA and media attention surrounding Kourtney, Travis and them, but ultimately, they are happy.”

Well, it certainly seems like Travis and Reign will have something to bond over — their rocker style! Reactions to the new hairstyle? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram, WENN]