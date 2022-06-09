Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Had A 'Romeo & Juliet' Bach Party… See The Photos HERE!

Points for creativity!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker appear to be boo’d up for the long term! Emphasis on the BOO! The 43-year-old reality star has always had different taste than her celebrity sisters, and she seems more confident than ever expressing it with Travis. She’s basically a hot goth mom now!

Kourtney took to Instagram Wednesday to share photos from inside her and Travis’ combined bachelor-bachelorette party where they had plenty of “Romeo and Juliet vibes” to go around. (Of course they were going to combine! No way Kourt was going to let Travis have his own party after hearing about his last one!)

The party actually took place ahead of their May wedding, but Kravis are just now opting to share the pics almost a month later!

When it comes to a Kardashian, we can’t ever say we’re surprised by a lavish party. But not usually this spooktacular! Did they really turn Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs mansion into Verona Beach??

It seems as though the pair just aren’t quite done riding the afterglow of their celebrations of love! For the sake of getting up to speed, here’s a quick timeline recap:

The 46-year-old drummer first proposed to Kourt back in October of last year during a romantic beach stroll surrounded by candles and roses.

Then, six months later in April of this year, the two had a spontaneous, intimate wedding in Vegas after the Grammys.

Next, the pair had to actually make it official a month later in a Santa Barbara courthouse since there were no marriage licenses to be seen in Vegas.

And FINALLY, Kravis had the grand finale of all celebrations in Portofino, Italy with all of their loved ones in attendance later in May, and yes it was absolutely beautiful.

With all these different ceremonies, a bach party completely slipped our minds! But the Calabasas couple surely didn’t forget. To add to the Romeo and Juliet theme, the power couple had the place decked out in candles, red lighting, hearts (symbolic AND anatomical), and plenty of dessert — stamped with “Kravis 4Ever.”

We’re absolutely living for them!

We truly believe this could be the start of Kourtney’s forever relationship — let’s hope longer lived than Juliet’s…

She sure seems to be putting all her eggs into one basket… LITERALLY. It was revealed on Hulu’s The Kardashians that Kravis are attempting to conceive a baby of their own, and no method is off the table. From egg retrieval to more natural methods like a Panchakarma cleanse, a sex fast, and drinking the drummer’s sperm, to which Travis monikered “Grade-A,” the couple are determined.

Who knows exactly what will happen, but one thing we know for sure is that we will be watching and waiting because we just simply can’t get enough!

Here’s to a lifetime of happiness for the newlyweds! What do you think of the new and improved Kourtney, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments below!

