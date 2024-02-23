RHOA Star Porsha Williams DIVORCING Simon After Just 1 Year -- Days After Calling Him Her 'Ride Or Die'!

After only 15 months of marriage, Porsha Williams called it quits with Simon Guobadia!

According to court documents obtained by People, The Real Housewives star filed for divorce from husband in Atlanta on Thursday. There aren’t a lot of details known about the breakup yet. Of course, though, fans will recall the messy start to their relationship a couple of years ago.

We were first introduced to Simon as he had been married to Porsha’s co-star and former friend, Falynn Pina. One month after they announced their divorce, in May 2021, it came out he had been dating Porsha! That same month, the two got engaged! Crazy, right? Given the timing of everything, many assumed the two relationships had, shall we say, some overlap — meaning Simon allegedly cheated on Falynn with Porsha. However, the estranged couple insisted at the time they did NOT have an affair, and only got together after the divorce filing. And just got engaged instantly. Hmm.

Related: Kyle Richards Says Mauricio Umansky Marital Issues Will Be Solved ‘Sooner Than Later’

Porsha and Simon went on to get married in November 2022, and they seemed to have been going strong ever since — until now. However, there were no signs of trouble in paradise between them! In fact, mere days before Porsha filed for divorce, the reality star had called Simon her “ride or die” on social media! Check it out (while it still exists anyway):

They still appeared to be so in love! What happened this week?!

Well, there’s a theory going around! The breakup news came amid rumors about Simon’s citizenship status. The Atlanta Black Star reported the businessman was denied permanent residency in the US due to a criminal record involving alleged bank fraud, credit card fraud, and other visa infractions. (FYI, he reportedly pleaded guilty to the fraud charge in 1987.) He is appealing the decision, per the report. However, the outlet noted there’s a chance he could deported.

Did Portia know about her hubby’s past? Could these accusations have caused their divorce? According to People, no! An insider claimed the divorce is “unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon’s past” and that the cause of the split is an “ongoing matter.” Huh?! That’s it?! Ongoing as of the past business week?!?

Since Portia is returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 16, we’re going to need Andy Cohen and producers to get the cameras up ASAP! We need the tea on what’s going on! Reactions to the divorce news? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube, Porsha Williams/Instagram]