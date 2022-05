Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together on May 13 — and we already know the baby’s sex!

According to reports, the couple gave birth to… a bouncing baby boy!

Congrats to the new parents!

Hopefully we’ll learn the little one’s name ASAP…

