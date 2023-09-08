Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Second Son’s Name Revealed!

The name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second child has been revealed!

A month after the power couple welcomed baby number two into the fam, the little guy’s name is now being reported out in the open. In his birth certificate obtained by The Blast on Wednesday, we can see that the child’s name is… Drumroll, please…

Riot Rose Mayers!

ADORABLE! We love it!

Related: Is Elon Musk Keeping Grimes’ Son From Her?

The “R” name is definitely in line with both of his famous parents names (Rocky’s birth name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers) AND his big brother, RZA Athelston Mayers, whose name was finally revealed in May — nearly one full year after he was born.

We’re sure glad we didn’t have to wait that long this time around, too!

The boy’s name and the favoring of the letter “R” could also be in reference to his dad’s latest song release of the same name, Riot, which debuted in July and features Pharrell Williams.

We also learned from the birth certificate that the celeb kid was actually welcomed into the world on August 1 — two days earlier than what insiders initially told TMZ.

He was born at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles at 7:41 a.m. by OB-GYN Thais Aliabadi, who’s been a trusted physician by the Kardashian crew among others. Very cool!

We’re so happy for Rih & Rocky!

What do YOU think of baby number two’s name? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Image via Avalon/WENN]