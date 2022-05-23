Wait, Was Rob Kardashian Absent From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding??

The reality TV world was focused upon Portofino, Italy all weekend long as Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed her fairytale wedding to Travis Barker.

But there were a few very notable absences from the scene out in Italy, too! And we’re not just talking about Pete Davidson being MIA — especially since he has a very good excuse, what with getting a touching send-off from his long run on Saturday Night Live, and all.

According to multiple media reports, one of the most glaring omissions from the wedding weekend was Kourtney’s little brother, Rob Kardashian! Per Us Weekly, the KarJenner family son was “noticeably absent” from all social media pics taken at the event — and while that alone doesn’t mean he was not there, per se, it certainly is noteworthy considering the public prominence of the rest of the family via Instagram Stories snaps and more digital documentation.

The Sun doubled down on Rob’s apparent absence from the event, calling him a “surprising absentee” at Castello Brown while the rest of the famous family partied away and celebrated Kravis’ love. Oh, man!

FYI, there were a few other high-profile absences, too, though they were somewhat expected: Caitlyn Jenner appears to have stayed behind and opted to watch her Jenner Racing team at the track. Kris Jenner‘s man Corey Gamble doesn’t appear to have been involved in any wedding festivities. And Kylie Jenner‘s partner Travis Scott was away from the event, even sharing a pic of music mixing equipment to his social media stream on Sunday, suggesting he was working on new tracks.

But it’s Rob’s apparent absence that has fans really feeling some type of way! An InTouch Weekly source claims that Dream Kardashian‘s poppa missed out on the wedding on purpose, opting to choose privacy instead of showing out for what was a much-photographed and very public event:

“Rob is a very private person. He knew that the wedding would be on the world stage.”

Fans were shocked about the apparent absence, too.

On Twitter KarJenner fam followers discussed Rob’s lack of attendance for the lovely nuptials, as you can see (below):

“Why was rob not at Kourtney wedding!!” “Rob missing family events has become the norm first Kim’s wedding and now it doesn’t look like he attended Kourtney’s as well” “Was Rob at Kourtney’s wedding??” “So hold up? Rob did not attend Kourtney’s wedding?”

Surprising, to say the least!

What do U think, tho, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF with your take on Rob and Kravis down in the comments (below)…

