Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Married (Again!) & Ceremony Pics Are Already Out! LOOK!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married… AGAIN!

We knew this was coming, of course, but as of Sunday afternoon — or Sunday evening, really, in Italian local time — it was all made official! And we have Travis’ 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker to thank for knowing about it, because she’s already been sharing pics and vids of the lovely and lavish event to her Instagram Stories!

On Sunday evening, the Blink-182 drummer’s daughter showcased her proud poppa saying “I do” yet again to the 43-year-old Poosh founder. The ceremony is taking place at Castello Brown, a 16th-century castle in the village of Portofino in the gorgeous European nation. And based on Alabama’s IG snaps — which include a selfie with the bride — we can see Kourt’s sleeveless white bridal gown and amazing, cathedral-length embroidered veil for the first time!

As you can see (below), Kourt and the 46-year-old rock star were kneeling on gold chairs on a red-carpeted altar at one point during the ceremony. The altar was even showered with roses — a favorite motif for the lovely pair — while the event took place. A later video subsequently posted by Alabama also showed the pair standing in the same spot while the ceremony continued:

Awww!

Love that! So it’s really official (again)!

Earlier on Sunday, Kourtney took to her own Instagram account to share a couple of teaser shots leading up to the much-anticipated ceremony, as well:

Obviously, those snaps are not of her in the wedding dress she wore for the actual event, and originated during her outings around the Portofino area on the day before. But still very gorgeous! And it’s another sign that she’s been anticipating this day for a long, long time!

As expected, the entire KarJenner family is in attendance, too — from momager Kris Jenner to Kourt’s sisters Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie, brother Rob Kardashian, and Kourt’s children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. We can’t wait to see as more snaps come out from the high-profile event throughout the night on Sunday and certainly into next week!

Already, you can see a few more pics of the lead-up to the event throughout the day on Sunday by clicking HERE.

What do U think of the ceremony, Perezcious readers?! Now it’s officially official, again, after Las Vegas and Santa Barbara! Third time truly is the charm, it would seem. Congrats to the happy couple!!

