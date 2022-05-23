How Kim Kardashian Supported BF Pete Davidson's SNL Send-Off While Celebrating Kravis In Italy!

Kim Kardashian may have been thousands of miles away from her man while he wrapped things up on his longtime late-night show experience, but she still managed to show him some love along the way!

Of course, as we’ve been reporting, Pete Davidson ended his impressive Saturday Night Live run over the weekend, appearing in his final episode (at least, as a cast regular!) during the season finale of the 47th turn of the iconic late-night TV show. And even though Kim was busy with major family responsibilities celebrating sis Kourtney Kardashian‘s marriage to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy, the SKIMS mogul still found it within herself to show love to Pete!

On Saturday, the KKW Beauty biz whiz took to her Instagram Stories to show off some support for the Meet Cute star as he readied for his final Weekend Update segment and other skits on SNL. In her public pronouncement, Kim shared a collage of old Pete pics from various late-night moments, including memorable news update spoofs involving Colin Jost and Michael Che.

As you can see (below), Pete looks adorably young in some of the shots, and we are SO here for the memories:

Awww! So touching and thoughtful, and such great memories to look back on!

And the “MAGA” hat with “Goodbye SNL” plastered over it, to boot — definitely very creative! (And also a shot at MAGA-hat loving Kanye West?!)

Love it!

It wasn’t just SNL support for the King of Staten Island star, though!

On Sunday, Kim returned to her world-famous IG account and posted a pic of her beautiful hot pink nails painted for the extravagant Kravis wedding weekend. As you can see (below), the reality TV veteran made a not-so-subtle reference to her lovely boyfriend by adding a “P” written in crystals on the nail of her right ring finger:

Pushin’ P, indeed!!

Honestly, it’s kind of funny, because Kourtney’s ex-partner and baby daddy Scott Disick was giving off his own “pushin’ P” energy on Sunday while far away from the Italian wedding events, as well:

A sign? A secret message?? Or just a coincidence?! LOLz!

Lord Disick’s social media content aside, it’s very clear that Kim has Pete’s back, and we are SO here for it!

Of course, Perezcious readers will recall how days ago, a source told ET that Kim sees a “promising future” with the funnyman. At the time, the insider said:

“Kim and Pete are doing great. She definitely foresees a strong, healthy and promising future with him. He is so respectful of her and treats her like an absolute queen. He is completely enamored by her beauty and talent. … Things between Kim and Pete are easy, seamless and fun. They are completely themselves around each other and Kim feels incredibly comfortable, protected and secure when she’s with Pete.”

No wonder she’s pushin’ P with those nails, then! She has a lot of love for this man!!

