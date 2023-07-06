Robert De Niro's Daughter Says Fentanyl Killed Her 19-Year-Old Son

Robert De Niro‘s grandson may have lost his life to a fentanyl overdose, according to his mother.

In case you didn’t hear the heartbreaking news, over the weekend the legendary actor’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at only 19. On Sunday night his daughter Drena De Niro, whom he adopted when he was married to his first wife Diahnne Abbott in the ’70s, posted to her Instagram about the loss of her son. She wrote in the caption:

“My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry my baby , I’m so sorry @carlosmare [his father, artist Carlos Rodriguez] Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

Absolutely gut-wrenching.

The Goodfellas star also released a statement, telling the media on Monday morning:

“I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

On the same morning Robert’s statement came out, “law enforcement sources” spoke to TMZ and said the boy’s passing is being “investigated as an overdose.” The outlet also said the insiders alleged they found “both drugs and drug paraphernalia were found near his body,” and sadly it seems like Drena’s comment is backing up that claim. On Wednesday, she replied to a comment in another post she made alongside Leandro’s father making a statement about the death, and suggested fentanyl is what her son overdosed on:

“Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him so for all these people still f**king around selling and buying this s**t , my son is gone forever “

Just awful. Fentanyl is such a dangerous substance taking its toll on so many, and causing families everywhere to lose their loved ones. Just two milligrams — enough to fit on the tip of a pencil — is “a potentially deadly dose,” according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Such an awful way to lose someone, especially someone so young with their whole life ahead of them. Our hearts continue to be with Leo’s family and loved ones as they mourn this unthinkable loss.

