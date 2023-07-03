Robert De Niro’s Grandson Dead At 19

This is heartbreaking.

Robert De Niro‘s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez has died. He was just 19. According to law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ on Monday, the teenager was found dead sitting in a chair inside a New York City apartment on Sunday afternoon. He was discovered by a friend who was checking in on him after not hearing from him in a few days. No official cause of death has been revealed.

On Sunday night, his mother, Drena De Niro — who was adopted by Robert when he married his first wife Diahnne Abbott in 1976 — mourned her son’s tragic passing, writing on Instagram:

“My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry my baby , I’m so sorry @carlosmare [his father, artist Carlos Rodriguez] Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

You can see the mother’s full post, including a photograph of her late son smiling on what appears to be a red carpet, HERE.

Carlos has not commented on the death, though he did subtly pay tribute to the loss by posting a black image on the ‘gram with no caption.

His friends have taken to sending their prayers, just as Drena’s friends are now sending their condolences, writing under her post:

Questlove: “(((Hug)))” Lee Daniels: “Drena may GOD keep you in his arms.” Rosie Perez: “Shocked! I’m so sorry! We are all here for you!!! I love you too much!” Naomi Campbell: “Drena heartbroken for you , such a Duo , i can’t imagine how you must feel , May the lord cover you and hold you in his arms ,at this very sad time and loss .. I love you , always here for you”

So, so sad.

We cannot imagine the pain this family is feeling right now.

Robert, who just welcomed his seventh child, has not spoken publicly about this devastating news yet.

Leandro was taking up after his grandfather and had already appeared in three films, the biggest being 2018’s A Star is Born. He played Leo Stone, the son of Bradley Cooper‘s best friend (played by Dave Chappelle). He also appeared in Cabaret Maxime in the same year and The Collection in 2005.

Sending lots of love to all those mourning the teen’s sudden death. May he rest in peace.

