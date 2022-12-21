Robert Irwin Brought To Tears By Special Birthday Message From Late Dad Steve! Watch!

Robert Irwin turned 19 last week, and he got the best gift — his dad Steve Irwin had a special message for him!

The birthday boy had a party complete with cake and of course crocodile wrestling at the famous Australia Zoo. His mom Terri Irwin made sure everything was set up perfectly, even preparing a special video message including her late husband. Several of Robert’s family and friends took time to make a short video congratulating Robert, but the one at the end of the video seemed to be the most special to him.

The world-famous Steve Irwin himself could be seen in the footage holding his baby son as he talked about his hopes for the future and how he wanted Robert to grow up and become the next “crocodile hunter”. The late wildlife conservationist emphasized how important it was to him to raise children to continue his legacy because he “could be dead tomorrow” and how the “proudest moment” of his life would be when his kids fulfilled his dream.

The video then swapped to a compilation showing the 19-year-old doing just that — growing up to become a wildlife warrior in the Australia Zoo just like his father.

Choking up, Robert said he was proud to follow in his father’s footsteps despite being only a toddler at the time of his passing:

“It means the absolute world… I just think it’s such a privilege, personally and as a family, to continue the legacy of dad. He gave his life, quite literally, for wildlife conservation and to make the world a better place.”

So sad but sweet. Robert is truly continuing a wonderful legacy! See the emotional moment (below)!

