Tom Brady WON'T Be Spending Christmas With Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce: 'A New Experience'

Tom Brady won’t be surrounded by his family this Christmas…

The first holidays after a divorce are always especially tough for parents, and now the NFL quarterback is going to experience that firsthand. In a new episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray out on Monday, the former Patriots star revealed this holiday season will be a “new experience” for him, saying:

“It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m going to have to learn how to deal with.”

But it’s not exactly what you think…

Related: Tom Brady Accused Of Stealing From His Own Charity?!

Interestingly, it’s not just learning to navigate co-parenting that will make this holiday so different for him — he’s actually talking about his football schedule! He continued:

“So you just asked a question about, ‘What have you learned from this football season?’ I’m going to learn how to deal with Christmas. Even in a hotel.”

Oof. In a hotel? Without his kids? Not so Christmasy! That’s when he went on to share:

“It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with … I think that’s what life’s about.”

This year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to play the Cardinals on Christmas Day at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. While he’s had a very long NFL career, this is actually his first time taking the field on the special day. And he won’t be doing it with his children by his side, either. He explained:

“I’m going to have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional and then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after, which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time.”

He added:

“So it’s just, again, emotional aspects that allow us to thrive.”

This tough new Christmas experience comes just two months after the athlete announced his divorce from his wife, Gisele Bündchen, in October. They are currently co-parenting their kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. Meanwhile, he’s also dad to Jack, 15, with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Related: Kelsea Ballerini Shares Why She Decided To End Her 5-Year Marriage

Both of the now-single parents seem to be handling the split fairly well — with Tom focusing his attention on football and Gisele getting lots of quality time with their children. In October, a source told ET:

“Gisele has been working with her healer to stay in a place of peace and come to terms with her marriage ending. Tom and Gisele have love for one another, but Gisele knew she had to put herself and her family first over football.”

Lately, the kids have been jet-setting around the world with the model as they were spotted in Costa Rica and Brazil in recent months. Fun! Last week, the former Victoria’s Secret model acknowledged the travels, writing on Instagram:

“Recharging with my little ones in the country of my !”

Despite having to spend Christmas a bit differently this year, Tom seemed focused on figuring out how to prioritize both his career and the kiddos at the same time. Elsewhere in the podcast, the 45-year-old explained his NFL obligations:

“There’s physical, mental, emotional. Those are the different challenges that we face in our lives and in all of us.”

While he’s often thought he had a particularly demanding job in terms of physical, mental, and emotional hurdles to jump over, he recently had a conversation with another businessman that opened his eyes to a new perspective. The player shared:

“I talked to a businessman. He was like, ‘God, all your injuries over the years.’ I said, ‘Yeah, football’s a tough sport. There’s a lot of injuries to deal with.’ And he goes, ‘Look, I’ve been a businessman all these years so there’s a lot of s**t I deal with too. I deal with anxiety. I deal with stress. I deal with all that. I deal with high blood pressure.’ And I said, ‘You’re right. I may deal with broken fingers and broken ribs and torn ligaments, but, you know, other people are dealing with s**t too.’ And that’s good perspective to have.”

Everybody’s got something to deal with! Such a great reminder. Here’s to hoping he gets a win on the field and then can enjoy a great belated Christmas with his kiddos the day after! It’s got to be so tough for the whole family to be splitting their time together this year, but at least he still has something to look forward to on Christmas morning and isn’t just waking up to an empty house.

Thoughts? How do you think the Brady children are feeling? Sound off (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Gisele Bündchen/Tom Brady/Instagram]