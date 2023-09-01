Nebraska Man Pulled Over With 2,200-LB BULL In Passenger Seat! LOOK!

A Nebraska man was pulled over by police in the tiny town of Norfolk on Wednesday, but he wasn’t speeding. He didn’t make an illegal turn. He had been using his blinker, and he didn’t roll through any stop signs. So what was the infraction? Riding with a bull!

…WHAT?!

At about 10:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, Lee Meyer of the Nebraska town of Neligh was driving on Highway 275 through neighboring Norfolk with a massive bull on the passenger side of the vehicle.

You read that right! A bull! And not just any bull — a 2,200-pound Watusi-longhorn mix with MASSIVE horns. His name is Howdy Doody. He was strapped into the custom-built passenger side of Meyer’s Ford Crown Victoria — a sedan! Like, not even an SUV! The kind of car often used as a police cruiser! And they were riding along as if nothing was wrong. To top it off, the Crown Vic boasts the license plate “Boy & Dog,” which is, given the situation, HIGHlarious!

As it turns out, Meyer and Howdy Doody have been riding around central Nebraska for the last seven years, per the New York Times. They live in Neligh, and often drive down the road together to another small town called Verdigre. The pair even won “best float” at a parade there in 2017. So, they’re well known in the region. But Norfolk cops were ignorant to it!!

According to News Channel Nebraska, Norfolk PD Captain Chad Reiman confirmed that officers pulled Meyer over without incident:

“The officers received a call referencing a car driving into town that had a cow in it. They thought that it was going to be a calf, something small or something that would actually fit inside the vehicle. As a result, the officer performed a traffic stop and addressed some traffic violations that were occurring with that particular situation.”

Thankfully, according to Captain Reiman, the officers did not cite Meyer or Howdy Doody:

“The officers wrote him some warnings. There were some citable issues with that situation. The officers chose to write him a warning and ask him to take the animal back home and leave the city.”

Uhhh, yeah, we bet there were “some citable issues” there. LOLz!! In a follow-up interview with People, Reiman added:

“I don’t know why he was doing it that day. I asked him what kind of animal it was, where he lived, how far he came from, and those types of things. I talked to him about the violations that were occurring and that was pretty much the extent of our conversation. I can honestly say that I haven’t seen anything like that before. It was different, for sure. You’re not going to run across that every day.”

So crazy!

Ch-ch-check out this moo-ving story (below):

Only in America!! Reactions??

