Instagram Model Elena Larrea Dead At 30 From Liposuction Complications

Instagram influencer and model Elena Larrea has tragically passed away at the far too young age of 30.

According to The US Sun, she died on Tuesday of a pulmonary thrombosis, in which blood clots travel from the legs to the lungs. This was just days after getting liposuction. According to a 2023 study in the Journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, pulmonary thrombosis is the leading cause of death resulting from liposuction procedures.

Related: Kris Jenner’s Niece Breaks Silence On Mom Karen Houghton’s Death

Her Cuacolandia horse sanctuary confirmed the sad news in a statement on Instagram Wednesday, saying:

“With deep sorrow, we inform you of the departure of Elena Larrea, president and founder of Cuacolandia, who, unfortunately, yesterday, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 3:30 pm, died due to a pulmonary thrombosis that caused a clot in the lung. From Cuacolandia, we are very sorry for your loss. We will remember and continue to work for all that he bravely pushed from this foundation. We will promote their legacy and love so that our cuckoos, donkeys and mules live in freedom and in appropriate conditions in Mexico and in this, our sanctuary of equines rescued from abuse and abandonment.”

They continued:

“We reiterate our heartfelt condolences to the entire Cuacolandia family as well as the Larrea family and close friends who fought tirelessly for animal rights. We thank you for all your love and dedication and wish you an eternal rest and peace. She will be missed.”

So sad. See the post (below):

For those who don’t know, Elena was known for her animal activism. The influencer founded the animal shelter in Atlixco, Mexico, seven years ago, where she worked to save horses, donkeys, mules, and other equines that experienced abuse or had been abandoned. Elena also helped to change legislature in the state, including making bestiality a crime. (Shockingly that didn’t happen until the past few years…)

On top of her activism, she became a content creator on OnlyFans to help finance her animal sanctuary and stop it from shutting down when she began to experience financial trouble after the coronavirus pandemic.

Following her sudden death, Governor of Puebla Sergio Salomon offered his condolences to her loved ones and praised the work she did over the years, saying:

“I deeply regret the death of Elena Larrea, a tireless fighter for the defence of animal welfare. The rescue of thousands of abused horses is testimony to her life and work. On behalf of the Puebla Government, we would like to express our solidarity to her family and friends. With the Ministry of the Environment, we can guarantee the protection of the animals at Cuacolandia. We will provide all the necessary help so other horses are cared for by the authorities as well as those already rescued, prioritising their wellbeing at all times. We will follow your example. Rest in peace, Elena.”

A touching tribute. Read (below):

We’re sending our condolences to her friends and family. Rest in peace, Elena…

[Image via Elena Larrea/Instagram]