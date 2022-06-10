Man Steals Woman's Car, Then Contacts Her And Offers To Sell It Back For HOW MUCH?

Wow… can U believe this s**t???

A car theft victim in Memphis, TN got her revenge by working with police to bust the man who allegedly stole her vehicle.

According to reports, 20-year-old Robert Mitchell (above) stole the car of a woman he knew while it was parked at the Hotel Indigo.

Investigators said that Mitchell then called the woman and told her she could have her own car back for $3,000. It was the wrong move: the woman instead called the cops, who worked with her to set up a sting operation — and it went swimmingly!

The woman reportedly had Mitchell text her photos of the car to prove he had it, then arranged a time and place to buy it back. However, the cops were waiting when Mitchell got there, and he was charged with theft and extortion.

Mitchell was released on bond.

