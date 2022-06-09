Preschool Teachers Charged After Parents Witness Alleged Child Abuse On Classroom Livestream

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Two Georgia preschool teachers have been arrested for allegedly abusing their students — while parents were witnessing it all unfold through a video livestream!

eAccording to the Roswell Police, Zeina Alostwani, 40, and Soriana Briceno, 19, have been charged with first-degree cruelty to children, and have both been dismissed from their positions at the Parker-Chase Preschool following the alarming incident.

In a statement, the department explained that they were first contacted by a concerned parent on June 3, a day after the alleged abuse took place. The statement read:

“That parent reported logging onto the camera system and seeing concerning physical contact between Alostwani and Briceno against several children in the classroom.”

The concerning physical contact allegedly involved Alostwani walking up behind one of the several students who were sitting in a circle and stepping on the student’s hand. The footage also appeared to show her violently knee another child in the back. Briceno, meanwhile, could be seen in the footage on her knees, speaking closely to one child, before seemingly pushing the forehead of another child backward.

The announcement continued:

“As a result of the investigation into the actions contained in that video, both teachers were arrested.”

Unsurprisingly, parents are shocked and dismayed by the teacher’s actions. Gloria Barghi, whose 3-year-old son was sitting next to one of the victims, told CNN that she quickly rushed to the school after witnessing the incident on the livestream and called for the teachers be removed from the classroom.

Barghi said that a school employee confirmed what she had seen the next day and allowed her and one of the victims’ parents to view the recording. Shortly after, one of the victims’ fathers then called police. She said:

“There’s no way I’ll ever trust that school. I think it should be shut down. These are people I trusted with my children. It was a gut punch. I felt shock, disgusted and betrayed.”

The school was apparently just as shocked by the incident. In an email to parents obtained by the network, the school said they reported the incident to their licensing agency and Children’s Protective Services, and that they plan to fully cooperate with investigators. The email read:

“We were shocked to learn late in the day yesterday that teachers in the Pre-Primary B classroom were reported to have used inappropriate disciplinary actions with children. Our investigation is ongoing as we are taking this matter very seriously.”

Court records show that Alostwani was granted a $75,000 bond, while Briceno was denied bond and remains in the Fulton County jail.

[Image via Roswell Police Dept.]