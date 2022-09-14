Rodeo Star Ouncie Mitchell Shot Dead, Girlfriend Charged With His Murder

Professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was tragically killed in a domestic violence related shooting over the weekend.

Ouncie, whose real name is Demetrius Allen, was a rodeo star who lived in Houston, Texas. He traveled to Salt Lake City over the weekend to compete in the Utah State Fair. During his trip, he arranged to stay with his on-again, off-again girlfriend LaShawn Denise Bagley. Sadly, he wouldn’t make it back to his home in Texas after the rodeo.

According to a police report, Allen, Bagley, and a third person who was with them went to a bar downtown after attending the state fair on Sunday. According to the witness, a verbal altercation took place between the couple which caused LaShawn to leave in her vehicle. The witness then says Demetrius tried to call and text his estranged girlfriend multiple times to let her know he was coming over to retrieve his things but never got an answer. It was at this point he and the unnamed party got a ride to her place.

Tragically, upon arriving at the apartment, things took a turn. The 27-year-old reportedly knocked on the door and let Bagley know he was only there to get his things and go. It’s unclear if this took place late Sunday night or early Monday morning, but according to charging documents the 21-year-old shot through the glass door when the rodeo star knocked and a bullet hit him in the torso:

“[Bagley] fired several rounds through the glass door with at least one round striking the victim in the torso where he fell to the ground.”

Officers arrived to see Ouncie lying outside of the apartment “unable to move”. After devising a plan, they were able to safely take LaShawn into custody without further incident. They provided medical care to the bull rider and transported him to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. He leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter. So heartbreaking…

Police found no indication of forced entry and they found no blood inside of the apartment — Bagley had allegedly shot him completely unprovoked, although investigators did note her breath smelled strongly of alcohol. She’s been considered a possible flight risk by judges and has been denied bail. No court date has been scheduled at this time.

Sean Gleason, CEO of Professional Bull Riders, paid tribute to Mitchell via Twitter on Monday, sending condolences to the family:

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Demetrius Allen, who fans knew as Ouncie Mitchell. Ouncie was a talented cowboy and a familiar face on the Velocity Tour. The PBR extends our heartfelt condolences to Ouncie’s cousin Ezekiel Mitchell and the entire family.”

We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Demetrius Allen, who fans knew as Ouncie Mitchell. Ouncie was a talented cowboy and a familiar face on the Velocity Tour. The PBR extends our heartfelt condolences to Ouncie's cousin Ezekiel Mitchell and the entire family. pic.twitter.com/OrnU42quAa — Sean Gleason (@pbrceo) September 12, 2022

Our hearts go out to Ouncie’s family and loved ones. May he rest in peace.

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, help can be found by calling 800-799-7233 or texting START to 88788. Additional resources can be found at https://www.thehotline.org/.

