WWE’s Ronda Rousey Got Suspended Indefinitely For Attacking A Ref At SummerSlam!! All The Drama HERE!

Ronda Rousey is rousing up WWE officials following her Saturday attack of a ref at SummerSlam.

The 35-year-old wrestling champion has been suspended indefinitely after she lashed out on referee Dan Engler due to her subsequent women’s title loss at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The powerhouse allegedly became enraged with Dan for failing to call a tap-out from her opponent, Liv Morgan, immediately following the match. Sounds more like a case of being a sore loser to us!

During the broadcast, you can hear an announcer exclaim:

“Rousey’s going to be fined, or perhaps worse.”

He didn’t lie!! In a statement released Tuesday by WWE, they explained her punishment:

“Ronda Rousey has been fined an undisclosed amount and will be suspended.”

Doesn’t sound good for ol’ Rousey! The statement continued:

“Due to her suspension, Rousey will not appear on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown.”

Ronda chimed in with some posts of her own on Monday night, writing:

“Hey @wwe if you guys could stop screwing me to put over your golden girls at every major ppv that’d be greaaaaaat.”

See the full Instagram post (below):

Fighting words!! Additionally, she retweeted a statement of support from WWE TV host Greg Miller, who wrote:

“@RondaRousey deserves justice. #SummerSlam #wwe”

See the full thing (below):

Well, @YaOnlyLivvOnce won the championship by taking advantage of the situation and retained it by being a cheating coward. @RondaRousey deserves justice. #SummerSlam @wwe — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) July 31, 2022

It’s worth noting that it’s not unlikely for WWE performers to stage these sort of spectacle events that result in suspensions in order to take time off. See all of the craziness (below):

Do you think the attack was planned so Ronda could get some time off or was it a true heat of the moment incident? Slam your thoughts down in the comments (below)!

[Images via Ronda Rousey/Instagram & WWE/YouTube]