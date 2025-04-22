Rory McIlroy Takes Daughter -- But Not Wife -- On Celebratory Trip To Ireland!

More evidence Rory McIlroy and his wife are secretly splitsville?

They called off their divorce last year after the whole cheating scandal. We heard he didn’t want his legacy tainted by infidelity and divorce instead of golf… like his friend Tiger Woods.

But then the weekend before last Rory hit a huge career milestone, becoming only the sixth golfer ever to win a Grand Slam. In his speech he failed to mention wife Erica Stoll at all while thanking everyone else. And their interactions were… awkward at best. Viewers definitely got the feeling something was off, divorce or no.

Well, we got another clue this past weekend. Rory took what appears to be a celebratory trip home to Northern Ireland… and forgot to bring his wife! We know it wasn’t because it was strictly business either. Because he had his daughter Poppy in tow!

When he left the plane in Belfast, he had his little girl in his arms. But no Erica. See the pics HERE. And she hasn’t joined them since either. Seems like they’re taking separate vacations now? Not a good sign.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]