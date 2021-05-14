OMG Rosie -- From Sophia Grace & Rosie Of Ellen Fame -- Is All Grown Up Now!

Feeling old yet? Well, you definitely will after hearing that Rosie McClelland from the duet of Sophia Grace and Rosie is a teenager now!

If you watched The Ellen DeGeneres Show, you most likely remember the British child stars who captivated the public with their viral performance of Nicki Minaj’s Super Bass almost 10 years ago. Sophia Grace Brownlee’s rapping and Rosie’s dancing had become so popular that the video had garnered a whopping 38 million views on YouTube. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Iconic tbh.

The cousins became instant celebs, and their viral fame even resulted in an emotional meet-up with the rapper herself! So cute!

And just like that, stars were born!

Soon afterward, the duo returned to the talk show to host their segment called Tea Time with Sophia Grace & Rosie, in which they chatted with celebrities like Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and Justin Bieber. They even served as red carpet correspondents at award shows on Ellen’s behalf! The duo even made a movie, Olsen Twins style, called Sophia Grace & Rosie’s Royal Adventure in 2014.

But that was a long time ago. Eventually the pair parted ways, at least as far as show business goes. Sophia Grace — who just turned 18 btw! — started releasing her own solo music a few years back. Now it might be Rosie’s turn for solo success…

The 14-year-old opened up about her life in a rare interview with Australia’s Today Extra on Friday, and it sounds like she still has her heart set on stardom! The high school student told the outlet she plans on releasing her sixth single soon and will move to Los Angeles to pursue a music career, saying:

“At the moment, I’m at the signing stage, and I’m only 14. As I grow up, I’m pretty sure I want to be a full-time singer.”

She’s got a good head start. She already has nearly 900k subscribers to her YouTube page, where she posts both songs and vlogs.

Wow, she has come a long way from adorably hyping up her cuz. She also reflected on her appearances on Ellen, saying it only just hit her how much of a “big deal” it was to work on the show:

“I wasn’t that nervous as I was five years old, but now I realize how much of a big deal it was. My favorite parts were when we were running around backstage. It was so much fun.”

Speaking of which, Rosie also touched on the program coming to an end after several employees made allegations against the longtime host for creating a toxic work environment.

However, she wisely skirted around the toxicity question and highlighted DeGeneres’ excuse that the show no longer served as a “challenge,” expressing:

“She’s been doing it for such a long time; she started it before I was born. I kind of get where she’s coming from. She wants to have a bit of a change. She’s ending it on a high note.”

Inneresting…

If you’re curious about her relationship with Sophia Grace, it appears the twosome are still as close as ever! While they’ve both launched separate music careers and platforms on social media, Rosie gushed how they still make time to see each other:

“I always see Sophia because she’s my cousin, and I absolutely love her and always see her at special events, family events. And she just turned 18 as it’s a massive birthday… I always see her.”

Aww, we are glad to hear! It definitely would make family reunions a little awkward if the girls were not in a good place. But can U believe how grown Rosie has become?! It’s crazy to think that it has been almost a decade since they jammed out to Super Bass. Drop us your reactions to the teen’s conversation in the comments (below)!

[Image via Bridow/WENN & Rosie McClelland/Instagram]