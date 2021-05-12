Fans Are Convinced Dakota Johnson Ended The Ellen DeGeneres Show After Interview Clip Goes Viral Again!

While Dakota Johnson did not cause the end of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, people can’t help but think so!

Let us take you back to the insanely awkward interview on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show in November 2019 when the host asked why she wasn’t invited to the actress’ 30th birthday bash. Johnson had the best response, choosing to correct the comedian, something we’re guessing doesn’t happen often to DeGeneres:

“Actually no. That’s not the truth, Ellen. You were invited. Last time I was on the show last year, you gave me a bunch of s**t about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited. I didn’t even know you liked me!”

While the Fifty Shades of Grey star seemingly had been joking, the longtime TV vet had looked rather uncomfortable and reassured Dakota that she “liked” her enough to ask her to come on the show multiple times in the past. However, the now 31-year-old did not back down:

“But I did invite you, and you didn’t come. … Ask anybody. Ask Jonathan, your producer.”

The Finding Nemo alum later conversed with a crew member about the invitation, saying:

“I was invited? Why didn’t I go? Oh yeah, I had a thing. It was probably in Malibu. That’s too far for me to go — I think I do remember I was invited. But I really didn’t remember that until just now.”

That “thing” turned out to be a palling around with George W. Bush. Johnson then finished out the exchange by revealing Tig Notaro, who performed at her b-day party, was her favorite comedian. BURN! Relive the wild moment (below):

SO CRINGE, but we love it! Soon after, the interaction became infamous on social media as fans applauded Dakota for not-so-subtly putting Ellen in her place.

And now, the 63-year-old has announced she would finish the daytime series following the 19th season after nearly two decades. The longtime entertainer told The Hollywood Reporter that it was “the plan all along” — but some social media users seem pretty skeptical at the idea. Since the announcement, the 2019 appearance has resurfaced on Twitter as people claim that Johnson had completely wrecked Ellen’s show. One person commented:

“dakota johnson has done more for society by ending ellen degeneres than most of your faves have in their careers and it shows.”

Another wrote:

“Dakota Johnson really ended Ellen DeGeneres. That’s history. What a queen.”

A third said:

“Ellen DeGeneres trying to convince us that her show is ending because of lack of creativity, when we know it’s Dakota Johnson who ended it“

And it did not stop there! For your amusement, here is some more hilarious commentary (below):

The moral of this story is if Dakota Johnson invites you to her birthday party you need to be truthful about that. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) May 12, 2021

ellen degeneres: “I'm ending show because it's not a challenge anymore.” dakota johnson: "Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen,” pic.twitter.com/hpoSJ29NeQ — Andy Dandy Shitpost (@ANDYdrewME) May 12, 2021

Me calling Dakota Johnson to say thank you for ending the Ellen DeGeneres show. pic.twitter.com/tCFuFYwI9b — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) May 12, 2021

dakota johnson finding out that the ellen degeneres show is ending pic.twitter.com/FMElOVzRki — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) May 12, 2021

it will NEVER not be funny to me that Ellen's public downfall started when she lied about not being invited to Dakota Johnson's party, when in reality she couldnt come because she was at a football game with her good friend George W Bush. https://t.co/nVJHddeaSD — Bridget Todd ???????? (@BridgetMarie) May 12, 2021

Dakota Johnson pouring a little splash of champagne in her orange juice this morning. — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) May 12, 2021

Imagine Dakota Johnson reading the Ellen news today and just knowing she unintendedly (or not) threw the first brick lol pic.twitter.com/FfKD3h16eZ — DJ wears an emerald ring on THAT finger ???????? (@VSGeminixx) May 12, 2021

the ellen degeneres show ending further proves that in the end, dakota johnson will have the last laugh pic.twitter.com/Rb26wlpKJR — agapé, like the Love ???? (@agapethamar) May 12, 2021

Okay, the cancellation most likely has to do with poor ratings and the “toxic” work environment allegations against Ellen, but we can’t deny things have been different since the sit-down! Perhaps, Dakota’s savage takedown did have something to do with it…

