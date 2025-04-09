Rosie O’Donnell's Daughter Chelsea Files To Change Her Last Name After She Is Removed From Mom's $80 Million Will!

Rosie O’Donnell and her daughter Chelsea Belle have made some shocking legal moves this year!

According to Dailymail.com on Tuesday, the comedian made a massive change to her estate days before she fled the US and moved to Ireland following Donald Trump’s re-election. Court documents obtained by the outlet show the 27-year-old will no longer see a single penny of her $80 million fortune! Whoa!

Rosie reportedly removed Chelsea, who she has been estranged from in the past, from two separate trusts on January 6 after her back-to-back-to-back arrests on drug-related charges. This means she will not inherit a portion of the $80 million! Also, the documents state that the former talk show host had $27 million in life insurance, which would have resulted in each of her five children receiving over $5.4 million. But not Chelsea anymore! She was cut from that, too!

And it’s not only Chelsea! Her four children are also axed from the will, too! The court documents read:

“At the time of the execution of this indenture, the donor’s children are Parker O’Donnell, Chelsea O’Donnell (‘Chelsea’), Blake O’Donnell, Vivienne Rose O’Donnell and Dakota O’Donnell. However for all purposes of this indenture, the terms of ‘the donor’s children’, ‘child of the donor’, ‘issue of the donor’ and any term of like import shall not include Chelsea or any issue of Chelsea.”

Damn!

The View alum is not messing around here! Dailymail.com reports that Rosie sent Chelsea a copy of the court docs, so she knows she will not get any of her money. So, how did her daughter decide to get revenge? If she is not in the will, she does not want to be an O’Donnell anymore! She’s cut ties for good!

The outlet stated Chelsea filed to change her last name in January, asking to go by her birth mother Deanna Micoley’s maiden name, Neuens. A source claimed she “didn’t care that Rosie wrote her out.” Really? The sudden name change seems like retaliation for being cut off from the outside! However, the insider insists that is not the reason behind the move. They offered a blistering explanation about how Rosie wasn’t the best mom to Chelsea, saying:

“I mean, who wouldn’t want to have access to millions? But for Chelsea it is not about the money; it’s about feeling wanted and loved. And that’s something she feels she has never really had from Rosie. Money is what allowed for Rosie to send her away to six or seven boarding schools during her lifetime. Rich people can pay someone else to raise their kids. Middle- or lower-class parents actually have to be parents; they can’t ship their kids off at the first sign of trouble.”

Yeesh… Harsh…

But is this true? While Rosie has not addressed the change to her will, she has responded to Chelsea’s decision in a 30-stanza poem called “my child chelsea” posted to her Substack on Sunday that she “posted with her approval.” According to Rosie, her daughter decided to no longer be an O’Donnell — not because of their estrangement but because she wanted “her privacy.” It read:

“her story is her own to tell / and now – almost 28 years old / she wants a private life / she deserves one too / her journey / made public by a series of bad decisions / on everyones part / when she was a young teen / some things are hard to come back from / why don’t u talk about her more / how can I / what would I say / that she will be ok with me sharing / she doesn’t like it / when the press shows up / at some hearing / she wishes to change her last name / to her birth moms maiden name / doesn’t make sense to me / I am not her”

Rosie then shared that Chelsea is “doing so well now” and “working on herself” after years of struggling in the public eye. Amazing! She concluded:

“rain or shine / same name or not / that’s my girl / fierce and determined.”

No matter what happened in the past, you can tell Rosie roots and has a lot of love for Chelsea. We hope this means they can move forward and reconnect despite these two massive changes they’ve made this year! You can read the entire poem HERE.

