Former NFL Wide Receiver Killed In Grisly Construction Site Accident

Former football player Mike Williams has passed away at the age of 36.

According to Spectrum News 1, the retired NFL wide receiver, who played for the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his career, died on Tuesday night. His father, Wendell Muhammad, revealed on GoFundMe earlier this week that he had experienced “a major accident at work” on a construction site in Tampa Bay, Florida.

According to his dad, Mike had “a steel beam fell on his head,” resulting in a “massive head injury.” OMG. The former athlete was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, Wendell explained that he sadly “never gained consciousness” following the accident:

“As a result of this accident, there was swelling on his brain and swelling on his spinal cord that was ruptured. These injuries resulted in complete paralysis in his right arm as well as his lower body from the waist down.”

The father added:

“As you can probably imagine, this is painful for me and has me distraught.”

We cannot imagine what this family must be going through after losing Mike so suddenly. He was so young, too. Just 36. We can’t imagine.

The news of his death has not only rocked his family but the football world as well. His former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Gerald McCoy tweeted on Tuesday:

“Dang man hurts my heart seeing the news of my former teammate and Buccaneers 2010 draft class brother Mike Williams. Always great energy brought joy and laughter to the locker room and a heck of a player!! Prayers and blessings to his family!!”

We’re keeping Mike’s loved ones in our thoughts during this difficult time. You can see the family’s GoFundMe page HERE.

