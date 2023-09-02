Ruby Franke’s Husband Releases Statement After Her Child Abuse Charges!

Ruby Franke’s husband, Kevin Franke, is speaking out for the first time since her child abuse arrest.

In a brief statement to Page Six on Thursday, his attorney, Randy S. Kester, said the dad’s “urgent focus is simply to keep his children together under his fatherly care” right now. That is it — nothing else?! It is unknown whether Kevin and Ruby were a couple when police brought her into custody this week. However, the mommy influencer, who ran the controversial 8 Passengers YouTube channel, notably has not posted anything on her social media about him since February 2022. Her content also shifted from pictures of her family to promo for her podcast with Jodi Hildebrandt.

As you know, the two women were arrested on two counts of aggravated child abuse on Wednesday. Police received a call from a neighbor about an “emaciated and malnourished” who snuck out of Hildebrandt’s window and came to their home asking for food and water. Per the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department, the kid also had “open wounds and duct tape around the extremities.” The victim was taken to the hospital since their condition was “so severe.”

Law enforcement later found “another juvenile in a similar physical condition of malnourishment,” and that child was transported to the hospital as well. Four other minors were then placed into the care of the Department of Child and Family Services.

Since the arrest, Ruby’s eldest daughter and three sisters have addressed the situation. Her siblings specifically told the public that the arrest “needed to happen” after all these years:

“For the last 3 years we have kept quiet on the subject of our sister Ruby Franke for the sake of her children. Behind the public scene we have done everything we could to try and make sure the kids were safe. We wouldn’t feel right about moving forward with regular content without addressing the most recent events. Once we do, we will not be commenting on it any further. Ruby was arrested which needed to happen. Jodi was arrested which needed to happen. The kids are now safe, which is the number one priority.”

At this time, neither Ruby nor Jodi have broken their silence on the arrest. We continue to keep the kids in our thoughts. Reactions to the latest statement from the family? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via Moms of Truth/Instagram]