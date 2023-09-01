Mommy YouTuber Ruby Franke Once Admitted To Making Daughter 'Go Hungry' As Punishment

More details have resurfaced about the awful treatment Ruby Franke’s children endured over the years.

For those who haven’t heard, the mommy influencer, who ran the now-defunct family YouTube channel 8 Passengers was arrested on child abuse charges in Utah Wednesday, along with her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt. Per a police report obtained by Page Six, an “emaciated and malnourished” child escaped through a window of Jodi’s house and went to a neighbor to ask for food and water. But when the person noticed the kid had duct tape around their hands and ankles, they called law enforcement.

After arriving on the scene, the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department said the unidentified victim had “open wounds.” The kid’s condition was “so severe” they were taken to the local hospital for treatment. Law enforcement later discovered another child “in a similar physical condition of malnourishment” at the home and rushed them to the hospital as well. The Department of Child and Family Services also took four other minors into their care. It’s devastating what happened here.

While this may have come as a shock to most, a few former followers of Ruby’s channel see this as a long time coming. During the heyday of her YouTube presence, viewers often criticized the social media personality for her strict and concerning parenting style. And with her arrest, some of her former videos from the channel have resurfaced, showcasing her brutal actions toward her children.

In one clip posted to TikTok, Ruby can be seen explaining she received a text message from a teacher asking her to send lunch to the school since her daughter Eve forgot to pack one. But instead of bringing the child some food, she refused and chose to punish her child by making her go hungry:

“I just got a text message from Eve’s teacher, and she said that Eve did not pack a lunch today and can I bring lunch over to the school. This happens quite often. Her teacher is uncomfortable with her being hungry and not having lunch, and it would ease her discomfort if I was to come to school with a lunch. But I responded, Eve is responsible for making her lunches in the morning, and she actually told me she did pack a lunch. So the natural outcome is she is just going to have to go hungry.”

WTF? As if that part wasn’t infuriating enough, she then had the nerve to say that she hoped no one gave Eve food, so that she was starving and in pain all day in order for her to learn the lesson. We’re not joking here. She did not hesitate whatsoever when telling her followers:

“Hopefully nobody gives her food, and nobody steps in and gives her a lunch because then she’s not going to learn from the natural outcome. My hope is she will be hungry and come home and be like ‘that was really painful being hungry all day, I’ll make sure to always have a lunch with me.’”

For Ruby to sit back and say she wished her young daughter went hungry and it “was really painful” after forgetting to pack and bring her lunch? That is beyond cruel and disgusting. This child was only SIX YEARS OLD. You can see the video (below):

What a terrible situation. Reactions to the resurfaced clip? Sound OFF in the comments below.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

