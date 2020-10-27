Ryan Phillippe Just Took A Shot At Ellen DeGeneres!

Just when we thought the Ellen DeGeneres drama had died down…

Unless you were living under a rock this summer, you probably know that The Ellen DeGeneres Show faced a serious scandal with allegations of a toxic workplace. Not only that, the host herself — who made a name for herself being positive and nice — was actually mean behind the scenes, to show employees, to household staff, even to waiters!

A lot of celebs took sides, with many coming out to publicly support — while others hinted at knowledge of bad behavior from the comedian.

Things cooled down after a while, and the 62-year-old quietly returned to hosting her daily program for a new season. But just when it seemed like she was out of the woods, Ryan Phillippe of all people went and reignited the drama.

On Saturday, the actor went for a jog and posted some photos from the scenery along his route on his Instagram Story. Specifically, he posed with a billboard for The Ellen DeGeneres Show — probably the one outside the Warner Bros lot — captioning the shot:

“And remember to be kind… Wait”

The shade!

Innerestingly the 46-year-old hasn’t appeared on Ellen’s show since 2011. Maybe he knew something a lot of folks didn’t? Maybe there was already some bad blood there?

His ex Reese Witherspoon has maintained a friendly relationship with the embattled talk show host for years. The Oscar winner included Ellen in a recent IG post of famous friends, captioned, “Remember hugging?”

View this post on Instagram Remember hugging?? ????#fbf A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Oct 9, 2020 at 11:31am PDT

But Ellen wasn’t the only one the Cruel Intentions star went after. He also poked fun at disgraced Today show host Billy Bush. Alongside a billboard of Bush, he referenced the infamous “grab them by the p***y” Access Hollywood tape that destroyed his career. He wrote:

“So, grab life by the…BILLY”

At this point, taking a jab at Billy Bush is just low hanging fruit. But Ellen seems to have maintained her status in Hollywood, despite how rocky it looked for a second there.

These days, the biggest stir around the Finding Dory star is her latest hair cut. Some of the show’s staff apparently accepted her apology, and the environment has reportedly been more positive in the aftermath. A source told Entertainment Tonight in September:

“Ellen seems more open with staff. The vibe from all staff and crew in week one was more positive and enthusiastic. Portia [de Rossi] was there for support, but she’s often there so it wasn’t that unusual.”

The ratings haven’t exactly returned, but hey — those are down for talk shows all around during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ryan — who is no stranger to controversy himself — spent the rest of the weekend celebrating son Deacon’s 17th birthday with a bit of hiking out at Joshua Tree. He posted some pictures from the trip to IG with the caption, “Free Duo.”

View this post on Instagram Free Duo A post shared by ryan (@ryanphillippe) on Oct 26, 2020 at 11:24am PDT

If Ryan was looking for an invite back to Ellen, he probably won’t get it — but we’re not sure his dig will make a difference in Ellen’s recovering reputation either.

Do YOU think she’s in the clear??

