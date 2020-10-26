Diplo Rushes To Set The Record Straight After Teenage TikTok Star Tells Fans They're Living Together

Diplo is no stranger to causing controversy, but this may be a thornier issue than he’s ever faced before…

Last week, TikTok star Quenlin Blackwell surprised fans by revealing she was staying with the music producer at his home — before later creating an aptly named series for the social media platform titled, “Living with Diplo: The Series.”

The roommate situation raised some eyebrows, as the social media star is only 19 years old to Diplo’s 41. Some were offended by the idea of a relationship between the two; others simply found the Major Lazer artist co-habitating with a teenager inappropriate regardless of whether they were a couple.

On Monday, the musician (real name Thomas Wesley Pentz) posted a statement about the situation on Twitter, explaining to fans how they’re NOT sharing the same address:

“OK so I rent one of my properties to @quenblackwell. And yes I use the studio that is in that building. Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us.”

He further distanced himself from any idea of “living with” the teen by calling himself her “landlord”:

“As a landlord I don’t really consider age or race as a qualification. U just gotta pay security deposit. And don’t poke holes in the walls or ruin my carpet.”

We’re not sure what’s “sarcastic” about Quen repeating, multiple times in multiple ways, that she was “living with Diplo.” Not to mention that despite the fact he claims to be “renting” the property to her, she specifically posted over the weekend about not paying rent.

Is that supposedly sarcastic, too?

For her part, Quen (who has posted about her boyfriend) shared on her own Twitter account:

“i’m an adult. i’m not being groomed. platonic relationships exist. i’ve been living here for over a year…i’d rather break both of my legs and be forced to walk than pursue diplo romantically and he’d rather choke. he’s barley [sic] in LA bc he’s so busy. diplo has given me the opportunity and the security to create. diplo and his team are my mentors in LA and they are my safety net. diplo and his team have saved me numerous times from the weirdos in LA. my parents trust him. i trust him. y’all are making me feel icky. diplo is my LA dad..nothing more.”

“LA dad” doesn’t fill us with confidence as a title tbh. And if we were her parents, the idea that a music producer in La La Land was letting her live rent-free in his home would be a big red flag. Just sayin’.

But if gurl says she’s OK, we guess we should take her word??

@quenblackwell LIVING WITH DIPLO: PART 4 we had an entire convo about mark wahlberg and then he played this on loop ♬ original sound – quenblackwell

Despite denials of any inappropriate conduct with the teen, the suspicious situation has provoked further scrutiny into the Grammy winner’s past. In one resurfaced tweet from 2010 (which has since been deleted), the then-32 year old wrote:

“girls born in the 90s i hav to stop sleepin with u”

When asked why the tweet had been deleted, he claimed it had “zero context” and that his “girlfriend at the time was 20 and [they] broke up.” See (below).

Because it has zeo context now and my girlfriend at the time was 20 and we broke up. https://t.co/LExiTGSipV — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) October 26, 2020

Riiiiight…

Overall, Diplo is still looking extremely sketchy to us. But what do U think, Perezcious readers? Is he as innocent as both parties claim? Let us know in the comments (below)!

