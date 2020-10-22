Ellen DeGeneres’ New Hair Is Sumthin’!

Well, this is definitely a look!

We knew Ellen DeGeneres would be making some changes, but we didn’t expect them to be hair-related!

In her return to the airwaves this week, the embattled talk show host switched out her usual pixie ‘do for a new slicked-back hairstyle. If she’s trying to exude “kinder, gentler Ellen” we’re going to go ahead and say it’s a miss.

We mean, with the dark suit and slicked back hair, she kiiinda looks like the villain from an ’80s movie. Don’t get us wrong, it’s fierce as hell! Just not maybe what she’s going for?

We weren’t the only ones taken aback. Fans aren’t so sure about her new locks either!

Taking a look at the comment sections from some of the latest posts to go up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s Instagram account show how fans are feeling about the 62-year-old’s fresh look:

“Why tf does her hair look like Rio’s hair from angry birds? Explain.” “What happened to her hair?” “Is Ellen’s face looking different lately?” “looks like Portia’s!”

Ooh, that’s a great point! Portia de Rossi does have some great hair! We can’t help but wonder if there was anything that prompted this total hair makeover. Is it really an attempt at ushering out the old era and bringing in a new one?? We noticed she’s still sticking with the “Be Kind” brand despite the many accusations she is anything but IRL! On the upcoming changes, Ellen discussed her new chapter at length in her opening monologue back in September when the show returned after a drama-filled summer: “I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power. I realized that with that comes responsibility and I take responsibility for what happens at my show… We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace and what we want for the future. We have made the necessary changes. And today we are starting a new chapter.” New hair, new Ellen? We certainly hope so… Unfortunately for the daytime host, this isn’t the first time she’s debuted a new hairstyle on the show. You may recall back in 2019, she recounted to viewers a DISASTROUS coloring situation that left her hair noticeably shorter and blonder:

“When you have short hair, you have to color it often, cause my hair grows really fast. So I’m constantly coloring it, so it always looks different when you watch the show — sometimes it’s a different tone.”

She was short on time and hoping to speed up the usual process of utilizing foils to highlight sections of her hair by instead dying her whole head. However, she quickly learned that this process would still take hours. Her colorist gave things another try because the final look wasn’t what she envisioned, but it left her locks super damaged from the over-processing: “My hair was falling out. Like literally, I would touch my head and hair was falling out. I think my hair was so embarrassed, it didn’t want anything to do with my head and said, ‘I’m getting out of here.'” Sounds like a total nightmare! Luckily, another team of color experts was able to come in for an at-home appointment to fix her brassy strands: “My hair couldn’t take anymore. Literally, I can’t touch it. I can’t wash it. I should be fine if I don’t blink or sneeze.”

What do U think of Ellen’s new look, y’all?! Let us know (below) in the comments.

