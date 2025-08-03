Sami Sheen Claps Back At Critics Who Don't Believe She Has OCD -- See Her Receipts…

Sami Sheen is clapping back at the haters who don’t believe she really struggles with OCD.

Last week, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter took to TikTok to open up about her battle with the mental health condition. She dished:

“Nothing aggravates me more than when someone’s like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so OCD, I need to keep my room clean and organized.’ Alright well, I’m so OCD that even if I buy something from the grocery store that day and I read the expiration date over and over and over and over and over again, somehow I will convince myself it’s a fake expiration date and it’s actually expired a year ago, and if I eat it, I’m going to get violently ill, so I have to throw it away and starve.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, OCD is “pattern of unwanted thoughts and fears known as obsessions. These obsessions lead you to do repetitive behaviors, also called compulsions. These obsessions and compulsions get in the way of daily activities and cause a lot of distress.” However, many critics quickly began doubting whether the 21-year-old really struggles with the condition. So she returned to the app to share some more thoughts!

In a since-deleted video, Sami tells her followers:

“I made a video talking about my OCD, and everyone got mad at me, saying I don’t actually have OCD. So I’m gonna tell you guys more things that I do that I’m pretty sure are OCD.”

The OnlyFans model goes on to list several behaviors she associates with the mental health condition. From the expiration date thing, to feeling the need to touch the “same exact” part of a plane when she boards, needing to have her back to a wall at restaurants, refusing to sit behind the driver’s seat in a car, and more:

“The guest bathroom, every time I come home, I have to go in there and open the curtains to check. What am I checking for? I don’t know. I just have to do it. I’ve done it since I was 10 years old.”

Sami didn’t ever reveal whether she has an official diagnosis from a medical professional, but expressed contempt for having to defend herself online:

“I can’t believe I’m telling the internet this s**t. I have so many other things I do. But just so you guys get the gist of it, I do in fact have OCD, and it’s only getting worse.”

We hope Sami learns ways to help manage her mental health condition! What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

For resources on mental health, visit https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help

[Images via Sami Sheen/TikTok]