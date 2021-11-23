Sandra Bullock Explains Why She Never Dated Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are the celebrity OTP that was never meant to be… but is there a good reason for that?! Seems like so!

Ever since the duo co-starred in the 1994 film Speed, rumors of an off-screen romance have run rampant among fans. Back on the films’ 25th anniversary, BOTH actors even confirmed they were crushing hard on the other! So, why didn’t one of them just ask the other out? Or did they and they just don’t want to admit it??

Esquire attempted to get to the bottom of this while interviewing The Matrix lead for their winter issue, which comes out on December 7. While chatting about his former co-star, the 57-year-old gushed about the “good chemistry” he and Sandra shared on-set. He even revealed he’s hopeful the two will get to work on another project in the future, sharing:

“I sure hope so. She’s such a wonderful artist and person. And, you know, I think we have good chemistry. And it would be really exciting and interesting to get the chance to perform with her again.”

That’s all onscreen though. Offscreen, they’re spoken for as Keanu was recently revealed to have been dating Alexandra Grant for “several years” and Sandra is coupled up with photographer Bryan Randall. But… WHY did they never hook up??

The magazine reached out to the Blind Side star to get her take on the old romance rumors. When asked if the two had ever been more than professional partners, the Oscar winner insisted once again they were only ever friends, giving a firm “Nope.”

Why? Because if and when they broke up, it would have ruined the friendship and that wonderful Hollywood relationship. Wouldn’t it? Sandy isn’t so sure:

“But who knows? Keanu’s a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he’s ever dated. I don’t think there’s anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don’t know.”

But as it is she didn’t want to take the risk — and being prudent paid off:

“But we didn’t have to survive anything. We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together.”

Aw! As great a guy as the John Wick star is, she’s convinced she wouldn’t have been able to see it past her spite over, well, whatever caused them to break up.

“And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not.”

LOLz! Good point, but fans can still dream! And who knows, maybe these two will find themselves on screen together again. They both sound very into the idea! Lake House 2 anyone? Speed… what are they on, 4??

Reeves is currently promoting The Matrix Resurrections, in which he will reprise his most famous role of Neo, he told the outlet:

“Well, it changed my life, and it was such a wonderful, creative experience. And so to play Neo in the Matrix Trilogy and now in the fourth, it impacted my life personally and creatively.”

The fourth film in the franchise comes 18 years after The Matrix Revolutions, which was originally set to end the trilogy. The Canadian is also filming John Wick 4, another film he wasn’t sure would get made. Back in 2019, the star thought John Wick 3 might conclude the film series, so he and a bestie went to watch the movie at a theatre just in case. He recalled:

“I didn’t know if I was going to get the chance to do another one, and I just wanted to see if people liked it. It was cool when people started laughing during the knife fight in the opening. I went with a friend. I wanted to soak it in, to see it on the big screen—these movies are made for the big screen. We got popcorn—you gotta have popcorn. Some Peanut M&M’s. Sweet and savory. Coca-Cola.”

That is so adorable!

Later on in the interview, Keanu also got unusually candid about another dear friend of his, the late actor River Phoenix, who overdosed in his early 20s outside of The Viper Room in 1993. Still struggling to refer to his friend “in the past,” Reeves shared:

“He’s a—It’s weird speaking about him in the past. I hate speaking about him in the past. So I almost always gotta keep it present.”

The young men starred in My Own Private Idaho in 1991. Keanu got choked up reflecting on their time together, adding:

“He was a really special person, so original, unique, smart, talented, fiercely creative. Thoughtful. Brave. And funny. And dark. And light. It was great to have known him. To — yeah. Inspirational. Miss him.”

Film sets have a way of forming intense relationships. Whether it’s a close friend or something more. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

